Bob MacIntyre drives up Magnolia Lane to sound of Oban Pipe Band

Bob MacIntyre marked his return to Augusta National to the sound of the Oban Pipe Band blaring inside his courtesy car.

By Martin Dempster
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:59 am

Continuing a musical theme that started when making his Masters debut 12 months ago, the young Scot had Highland Cathedral playing as he made the journey up Magnolia Lane.

“Brilliant to be back up the lane @TheMasters,” wrote MacIntyre in a post on Twitter. “Thanks folks at The Oban Pipe Band #MyHighlandCathedral.”

A year ago, MacIntyre announced his arrival at the season’s opening major by making the journey for the first time with a tune from The Gunna Sound Ceilidh Band blaring.

Leaving on the Sunday night after tying for 12th to secure his return in 2022, Baccara’s Yes Sir, I Can Boogie was his tune of choice and there was even a singalong as he headed out through the famous gates on Washington Road.

MacIntyre’s sister Gillian joined him for the journey on this occasion along with his manager, Iain Stoddart.

“It’s something that is close to me,” he told The Scotsman before the tweet was posted. “It’s not just a tune that I want to fire out there; it’s one that’s been made for that specific drive.”

Bob MacIntyre plays a shot on the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: David Cannon/Getty Images.

