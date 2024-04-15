88th Masters showed once again that fans want to see best players taking on the best players

The first point that has to be made in assessing the 88th Masters is an easy one. As was the case 12 months ago, players from the traditional tour and those flying the LIV Golf flag coming together on the same stage was great for the game.

ESPN, the event’s main channel in the US on the opening two days before CBS takes over for the weekend, said its first-round live coverage had been the highest since 2015 while the figure for the first two rounds was the best since 2018. Part of the credit for that has to go to Bryson DeChambeau because, love him or loathe him, there’s no denying that his presence at the top of the leaderboard on days one and two stirred both interest and excitement. He also provided one of the best images of the week as he looked as though he was carrying a cross as he moved a signpost out of the way.

“Absolutely,” said Rory McIlroy of the week having been positive for the game at a time when it had been highlighted that TV figures for events in the US had dropped dramatically this year. “The Masters stands alone in terms of every other golf tournament, but the ratings being up is a sign that when we're all back together, then golf thrives. When we're divided, it doesn't. That's just another example of why we should all try to put our heads together and get back together.”

Bryson DeChambeau moves a sign while preparing to play his second shot on the 13th hole from the 14th fairway during the second round of the 2024 Masters. Picture: Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.

According to Tiger Woods, a recent meeting with PGA Tour players and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the chief of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, had been “positive” for both sides as talks continue about shaping a new landscape that can allow that to happen, but don’t expect it to happen any time soon because it’s not nearly as straightforward as you might think. As, it has to be said, is McIlroy coming up with a winning formula here, with attempt No 10 to claim a Green Jacket to complete a career grand slam having ended up like the nine others. He never came close to firing on all cylinders on this occasion and might need to look at returning with a beard in 12 months’ time to see if that might change his luck as the last two winners here have been sporting one.

In his first major appearance as a LIV player, it was a disappointing title defence for Rahm, though three of his colleagues from the breakaway circuit – DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Tyrrell Hatton – all finished in the top ten and, from a 13-strong starting contingent, that was a decent return.

After setting his latest record by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time in this event, it may not have been the weekend five-time winner Woods had been hoping for as he finished last out of the 60 players to still be standing. But, make no mistake, the 48-year-old still moves that needle in a huge way here and it will be exactly the same at Valhalla, Pinehurst and Royal Troon for the next three majors in 2024.