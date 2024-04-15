Swede finishes second on his major debut at Augusta National and is now aiming to kick on

He’ll learn in time that being aggressive with an approach shot at the 11th hole at Augusta National in the final round isn’t a smart move but, nonetheless, Ludvig Aberg made the golfing world sit up and take notice in the 88th Masters.

It was hard to believe that the 24-year-old Swede was making his major debut in the event but, as he’d already signalled with wins on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour since turning professional last June, he’s a superstar in the making.

Aberg, who finished as Scottie Scheffler’s closest challenger in Georgia and was breathing down his neck before running up a double-bogey 6 at the 11th, took the biggest test of his career so far in his stride and, with a swing and temperament to die for, he looks destined to become a multiple major winner as well.

Swede Ludvig Åberg acknowledges the crowd walking off the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

“This is what I have been wanting to do for such a long time, and it's quite surreal to actually have the opportunity to experience it,” he said of the week. “But I'm so proud of myself and all of the people on my team and my family and everyone involved.”

Aberg, who is mentored by former DP World Tour and Ryder Cup player Peter Hanson, will now be strongly fancied in next month’s PGA Championship at Valhalla before moving on to Pinehurst and Royal Troon for the US Open and 152nd Open respectively.

“Everyone in my position, they are going to want to be major champions,” he said of his goals. “They are going to want to be world No 1s, and it's the same for me, and that's nothing different. It's been that way ever since I picked up a golf club, and that hasn't changed. So I think this week solidifies a lot of those things are there, and we just need to keep doing those things and put ourselves in positions to win tournaments.”

According to his Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy, the former amateur world No 1 is destined to be in the same position in the professional game one day and jumped two spots to seventh in the standings on the back of this eye-catching effort.