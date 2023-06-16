One of Scottish Golf’s longest-serving and dedicated volunteers has passed away while sadness has also been expressed following the death of another well-known figure in the game in the Lothians.

Bill Mitchell devoted decades of his life to Golf Handicapping and Course Rating Systems, teaching, developing and mentoring hundreds of people, here in Scotland and also around the world.

He was a legend in his area of golfing expertise, sitting not only CONGU (Council of National Golf Unions), European Golf Association Handicapping and Course Rating Committee and the USGA Course Rating Committee, becoming the first person from the UK to join the latter.

Mitchell also had a spell as chairman of the Scottish Golf Union and the Renfrewshire man’s long service to the sport was officially recognised in the 2019 Queens’s New Years Honours List as he received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to ‘Golf Handicapping and Course Rating Systems in the UK and Abroad’.

Bill Mitchell, right, pictured at Cochrane Castle Golf Club with former Head of Handicapping at Scottish Golf and latterly Assistant Director of Handicapping at The R&A, Kevin Weir. Picture: Scottish Golf

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Bill Mitchell BEM has passed away,” said Scottish Golf. “Bill made lasting contributions to the fields of handicapping, course rating, greenkeeping and environmental stewardship, helping those administering and developing the game of golf within their respective countries to become self-sufficient within these disciplines. Bill will be sadly missed by everyone at Scottish Golf and by the golfing community across the globe.”

While it may have been more locally in his case, Willie Bell also had a big impact on the game at his beloved Bathgate Golf Club, where he was a past captain and junior game.

“Willie worked tirelessly with the juniors at Bathgate over the years and his shoes will be impossible to fill,” said the club in sharing the sad news of him passing away in his sleep.

He was also the secretary of the Linlithgowshire Golf Association and his enthusiasm and dedication shone through to all. He will certainly be missed not just by Bathgate members but anybody that met him.”

Dundas Park, which is located between South Queensferry and Kirkliston, staged The R&A 9 Hole Challenge Scottish Final for the second year running. Picture: Scottish Golf.

Stuart Johnston, who helps run the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, described Bell as an “absolute gentleman” and added: “Every golf club needs a Willie Bell.”

Teeing up a nine-hole treat at Royal Liverpool

The R&A 9 Hole Challenge Final has been a great addition to the schedule in recent years and six Scottish golfers have teed up a real treat at Royal Liverpool next month.

Lauder duo Jane Stevenson and Obie Sharp, Comiston Ladies pair Katrina Matson and Bev Winton and Strathmore Golf Centre couple Cathy Mcnab and Katie Livingston will all be playing in the 2023 edition at the Hoylake venue on the eve of the final men’s major of the season.

Students in Golf Course Management from Scotland’s Rural College based at the Elmwood Campus in Cupar out on the championship course at Murrayshall.

They were the lucky ones out of a total of 130 players who competed in this year’s Scottish qualifier, which was held for the second year running at Dundas Park and will be heading back there again in 2024.

“We’re really excited,” said Sharp, whose son came second in the Irish R&A 9 Hole Challenge, subsequently missing out on a spot at Royal Liverpool.

Last year, when The R&A reported that a record 91,000 golfers entered qualifying events in 2022 across golf courses in GB & Ireland, as well as Australia and New Zealand, husband and wife duo Robert and Elizabeth Culley clinched victory in the final at St Andrews.

Busy spell for Scotlands’ club golfers

Last year's Project Ukraine included a coaching camp at Macdonald Cardrona, near Peebles. Picture: Euan Duff/Project Ukraine.

The third event in the PING Scottish Open Series takes place at Bruntsfield Links on Monday. Scottish Golf’s innovative championship for high handicappers was first introduced in 2022 with the intention of opening up competitive opportunities and making national events more accessible.

The multi-tee tournament features a total of six qualifying rounds, with other host venues being Crieff, Old Course Ranfurly, East Kilbride, Portlethen and Tain.

Following the first two events in the series earlier this season, Stuart Rae (Old Course Ranfurly), Steven Cockburn (Craigielaw), Lynne Badger (Douglas Park), Joshua McCarthy (Helensburgh), Scott Brymer (Royal Burgess) and Ciaran Thomson (Hilton Park) have already booked their places in the Grand Final at Dundonald Links.

Among those teeing up on Monday Peter Griffin, who recorded a hole-in-one in one of the earlier events at Old Ranfurly but missed out on qualification for the Grand Final.

Meanwhile, Lochmaben has just staged the fifth of six regional qualifying events in the Scottish Medals Finals, an event which was first introduced by Scottish Golf following the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far this season regional qualifying events have also taken place at Duddingston, Gourock, Deeside and Grangemouth, with the last one being played at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club.

Scotscraig Golf Club is paying a culinary homage to legendary course designer James Braids by opening a restaurant bearing his name. Picture: Scotscraig GC

The leading six male and six female players from each event will then progress to the Grand Final, where 72 players will battle it out for the championship title of best male and female club golfer.

R&A running Project Ukraine for a second year

It’s got ‘Made in Scotland’ stamped on it and it is back for a second year. Project Ukraine, an initiative created by nine women from The R&A's Women in Golf Leadership Programme, is holding its second coaching camp.

Building upon the success of last year's camp, Project Ukraine aims to support young Ukrainian golfers affected by the continuing war in Ukraine. This year's camp will welcome 13 young golfers from the Ukrainian Golf Federation who will come from across the world, having fled the war, as well as from Ukraine itself.

The camp will take place from 26 June to 1 July and will be hosted by MacDonald Portal Golf and Spa Resort. The coaching camp will deliver an engaging programme designed to enhance the skills of the young golfers and provide them with memorable experiences. The activities will include a trip to the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, coaching from top-quality coaches and an event with local juniors:

Jackie Davidson, Director of Golf Development at The R&A, said: "We are pleased to support Project Ukraine for a second year. This initiative is important in so many ways and aligns perfectly with our mission to develop and enhance the game of golf globally. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on these talented young golfers."

Elmwood students learn about US-style golf courses

Students in Golf Course Management from Scotland’s Rural College based at the Elmwood Campus in Cupar were recent visitors to the Murrayshall Country Estate in Perthshire to learn more about the transformation of its two golf courses into US-style challenges.

As part of a vocational training programme set up by SRUC to emphasise the importance of the wider ecology of golf course property rather than focus on traditional fine turf areas, a group of ten students and their lecturers spent time with Murrayshall’s Head Greenkeeper Darrin Urquhart and five members of his team to gain some useful insight into the workplace.

“It was the first time that the group had been to Murrayshall and we were all impressed by the high standards of turf care being achieved with relatively limited members of staff,” said Ian Butcher MBA, the Programme Leader & Senior Lecturer in Golf Course Management at the SRUC’s Elmwood Campus.

Culinary homage to James Braid at Scotscraig

He designed 400 courses worldwide and now a culinary homage is being paid to James Braid at Scotscraig Golf Club with the opening of a restaurant called ‘Braids at Scotscraig’.

Club manager Liam Greasley said: "The unveiling of Braids at Scotscraig marks a significant milestone in our club's storied history. This restaurant not only honours the legacy of golfing legend James Braid but also reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our guests.