St Andrews Links Trust begins search for new chief executive

Managing the Old Course is one of the main responsibilities of the chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust. Picture: Kevin Kirk.

Loudon will leave the Trust, which manages the Old Course and the other six public courses at the home of golf, at the end of the year.

The new chief executive will run and oversee current operations as well as being responsible for “shaping medium to longer-term issues”.

Mark Dobell, chair of Trustees at St Andrews Links Trust said: “The constant aim of the chief executive is to unify and motivate the organisation; to focus its efforts on achieving realistic goals through the clear explanation of the roadmap to be followed and the astute provision and use of resources.

“This appointment comes at an important time for the Trust. We look forward to hosting the 150th Open Championship at the Home of Golf in July 2022, which will be integral to our continued efforts to rebuild and refocus the financial well-being of the golfing and related operations model in the wake of the disruptive elements of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The new CEO will be one of the driving forces behind the Trust’s recovery and future ambitions. It’s an exciting and challenging job for the right person and we encourage applications from a diverse field of candidates.”

The closing date for applications is Monday, 19 July 2021. To find out more visit www.odgers.com/83118

