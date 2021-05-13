Euan Loudon stepping down as chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust

Euan Loudon is to stand down as chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust at the end of the year. Picture: Kevin Murray

He will leave the Trust, which manages the Old Course and the other six public courses at the home of golf, at the end of this year.

A former assistant professional golfer, Loudon was an army officer before he became chief executive of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and then joined the Links Trust in January 2011.

“I feel immensely proud to have had the opportunity to be part of the working lives at St Andrews Links Trust over the last decade,” said Loudon.

“We are blessed with an outstanding set of Links courses, but it is people; open, honest, passionate and committed people that provide the essential elements of what we do here.”

Since Loudon succeeded Alan McGregor, who held the post for 13 years, the Trust has made substantial developments in its infrastructure, as well as expanding its commercial enterprises in retail, licensing and partnerships.

In 2018, it also reintegrated all the Old Course commercial times and developed a closer working relationship with multiple tour operators from around the world.

In the last 13 months, he has overseen one of the most challenging periods in the Trust’s history, steering it through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been through a tough 13 months at the Trust but the efforts of our wonderful team have allowed us to now stand on the threshold of an exciting journey of recovery and growth,” he added.

“I look forward to handing over the leadership baton to the next generation.”

A message from the Editor: