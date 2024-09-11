The Solheim Cup teams outside the clubhouse at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. | Getty Images

One of the biggest team tournaments in the world of golf is set to take place this week.

First played in 1990, The Solheim Cup is a golfing tournament held every two years that sees the best female golfers from Europe take on their American contemporaries.

Following an identical format to The Ryder Cup, it takes place on alternating years to the men’s team event.

To date the Americans have the edge, with ten wins compared to Europe’s eight, but Team USA have failed to win the last three events.

Team Europe travelled to the United States this week looking to retain or win the cup for a record fourth time - having drawn their last home tournament in Malaga in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Solheim Cup taking place?

In 2024 the Opening Ceremony of the Solheim Cup takes place on Thursday, September 12, followed by three days of competition from Friday, September 14, to Sunday, September 16.

Where is the Solheim Cup being played?

American and Europe take turns to hold the competition, which takes place every two years.

This year it’s American’s turn to host and they have chosen to play at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia - to the southwest of Washington D.C. It was opened in 1991 and is named after the legendary golf course designer who dreamed it up. It’s a par 72 parkland course with a huge clubhouse modeled on a Georgian-style mansion.

How can I watch the Solheim Cup in the UK?

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to show the Solheim Cup in the UK. If you are not a subscriber, you can buy a day pass from NOW TV for £14.99, or a month pass for £34.99. More details here.

What time will the action be taking place in the UK?

The time difference will suit British viewers pretty well, with the morning foursomes starting at around 12.05pm UK time, and the afternoon fourballs at around 5.05pm. Coverage of the Sunday singles starts at around 1pm and you can expect it all to be over by 10pm at latest.

Who is in the America team for the Solheim Cup?

The American players taking part are as follows:

Nelly Korda

Lilia Vu

Lauren Coughlin

Ally Ewing

Allisen Corpuz

Andrea Lee

Rose Zhang

Alison Lee

Megan Khang

Jennifer Kupcho

Sarah Schmelzel

Lexi Thompson

Who is in the European team for the Solheim Cup?

The European players taking part are as follows:

Charley Hull

Ester Henseleit

Celine Boutier

Leona Maguire

Carlota Ciganda

Maja Stark

Linn Grant

Madelene Sagstrom

Georgia Hall

Anna Nordqvist

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Albane Valenzuela

What is the format of the Solheim Cup?

The Solheim Cup now has the same format as The Ryder Cup. It takes place over three days of play, with the first two days each seeing four fourball and four foursome matches played (one set of four in the morning and one in the afternoon). The final day then sees all the players take part in 12 singles matches.

The teams win a point for each match won, or half a point for a halved match, meaning there are a total of 28 points up for grabs. If a team takes 14.5 points they have won the Solheim Cup. If the holders win 14 points they retain the cup.

Who is the Solheim Cup named after?

The cup is named after cutting edge golf club designer Karsten Solheim who founded the company Karsten Manufacturing - better known to golfers as PING. He was the driving force behind the founding of the tournament.