‘I’d like to think my experience would help me. I’ve played it once and I know what it’s about’

It wasn’t the two weekends that Gemma Dryburgh wanted to be twirling her thumbs and not just because that was caused by missing the cut in a double-header on home soil.

Heading into the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links and the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, the Aberdonian admitted she’d been looking for something big to boost her Solheim Cup hopes.

In fairness, Dryburgh got the bad side of the draw in both tournaments, but, after bowing out early on each occasion rather than being in the mix at the weekend, her fate is now in European captain Suzann Pettersen’s hands.

Gemma Dryburgh in action during the second round of the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Twelve months ago, Pettersen handed the Scot one of her picks for last year’s match at Finca Cortesin in Spain, where she was unbeaten in her two matches as Europe retained the trophy following a 14-14 draw.

Based on that alone and how Dryburgh, a bubbly individual, fitted into a team environment, you get the feeling that Pettersen probably wanted the 31-year-old to be involved again when the 19th edition of the biennial contest takes place at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia next month.

However, whereas someone like Olympic silver medallist Esther Henseleit has run into form at just the right time as far as the Solheim Cup concerned, there can be no denying that Dryburgh’s hopes of being included again among Pettersen’s wildcards, which will be announced live on Sky Sports at 4pm on Monday, are now hanging by a thread.

“I’ve no idea what Suzann is thinking with regards to the Solheim Cup,” she admitted after missing the cut at St Andrews on Friday evening. “I’m not sure if she’ll take this week into account. It was very tough conditions and totally different to what we’ll be playing in at the Solheim.

“We’ll wait and see. I’d like to think my experience in the Solheim Cup would help me. I’ve played it once and I know what it’s about. If I don’t get in then the goal will be to make the next one.

“I fly back to the US on Monday and play in Boston. There’s still a lot to play for with the Tour Championship and things. I think I’m actually in a better position on the Race to CME than I was last year. That’s the ups and downs of golf.”

Two spots in the team will be filled by players from a European points list, with Charley Hull and the aforementioned Henseleit set to occupy those spots heading into Sunday’s final lap in the qualifying battle on the Old Course.

Six more automatic berths will come from the Rolex Women’s World Rankings and, based on those not already eligible, they are currently set to go to Celine Boutier, Maja Stark, Linn Grant, Leona Maguire, Carlota Ciganda and Madelene Sagstrom.

Unless that picture changes, it seems certain that two of Peterssen’s picks will go to Solheim Cup stalwarts Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist, meaning world No 81 Dryburgh would be vying with Albane Valenzuela (68th), Alexandra Forsterling (74th), Perrine Delacour (80th) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (97th) for the final two berths.