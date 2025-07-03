Scottish trio make strong starts in BMW International Open in Munich

Jamieson, Ramsay and Forrest play well on opening day

Richie Ramsay may have started to think beyond his playing career but the Aberdonian admitted he is still targeting another win on the DP World Tour after being among three Scots to make strong starts in the BMW International Open in Munich.

Scott Jamieson took pride of place among the Caledonian contingent with a four-under-par 68 on the opening day of the $2.75 million event at Golfclub München Eichenried, with Ramsay and Grant Forrest also handily-placed on three under.

Ramsay, who missed the cut in last week’s Italian Open, mixed five birdies with two bogeys in what he described as a “steady” start in Bavaria, where Englishman Marco Penge and Malaysia’s Gavin Green set the pace with matching 67s.

Richie Ramsay pictured during the first round of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried in Munich. Picture; Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“I saved par a couple of times, which gave momentum to my round and that was really important,” said the four-time tour winner, who reckoned he’d benefitted from a lesson from his short-game coach, Graham Walker, earlier in the week. “The greens are in great condition and I feel good over the putts, which, ask any golfer, is a nice feeling.

“I also made some good decisions. It is very tricky out there. The wind kind of moves from north, north-west to south. It changes direction a lot and that makes it tricky.”

Along with Jamieson, Ramsay probably needs to land the title on Sunday to secure a spot in next week’s $9 million Genesis Scottish Open after the pair found themselves a fair distance down the reserve list when entries closed last Friday.

“My game is good but I think and, this is going to sound funny, I’m clear in what I want to do, not in golf but moving forward,” added 42-year-old Ramsay. “It’s no secret that I am in the autumn of my career. I definitely feel like I can still win, but there’s other stuff I would love to do.

“I’d love to travel a lot and see the places we sometimes don’t get to see. I really love the architecture side and would love to do that. I’m quite content and want to enjoy the moment being out here.”

This week’s course is playing a lot different to when Ewen Ferguson landed the title 12 months ago and Ramsay is keeping his fingers crossed that it won’t be softened up over the next three days.

“It would be great if rain misses as it is playing firm,” he observed. “It is not playing overly long, but it gets you to position the ball more with the extra firmness. I like that.”

He also likes this event. ”It is a fantastic tournament,” added the Edinburgh-based player. “BMW pull out all the stops. It is a tournament everyone pencils in at the start of the year and says ‘I’ll be playing that one’. Because, when you win it, it feels like there is a status. You’ve beaten good players in a fantastic environment.”

Jamieson also signed for six birdies while Forrest, who is currently the first reserve for the Genesis Scottish Open, opened with a salvo that contained an eagle and three birdies.