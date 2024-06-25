Golf correspondent Martin Dempster looks at big selection announcements by Scottish Golf

The most-eagerly awaited team selections every year by Scottish Golf have been announced and, as always, some big talking points have arisen.

The European Team Championships are a top target for elite amateurs at the beginning of a new season, with this year’s various events taking place in Italy, Spain, Sweden and Poland in the middle of next month.

All the teams are now made up through a combination of automatic selections and picks, with selectors having been closely watching events both at home and abroad.

Blairgowrie's Connor Graham will be teaming up with his big brother Gregor in Scotland's return to the main European Men's Team Championship in Italy. Picture: Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

Scotland are back in the main men’s event after winning Division 2 last year and they will be looking to get in the medal mix at Royal Park I Roveri in Turin.

Nairn’s Calum Scott and Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham are the two automatic selections from the World Amateur Golf Ranking, with last year’s Scottish Amateur champion Cameron Adam (Royal Burgess) earning selection along with Connor Graham, Gregor’s younger brother, Jack McDonald (Schloss Roxburghe) and Gregor Tait (Aldeburgh).

California-based Niall Shiels Donegan is the reserve, with Matthew Wilson (Forres), James Morgan (Longniddry) and Oli Mukherjee (Gullane) among those to miss out.

Scotland, meanwhile, will be heading into the women’s event at Real Sociedad Hípica Española Club de Campo without star player Hannah Darling, who is not available for selection.

That meant just one spot was filled from WAGR by Scottish Women’s champion Lorna McClymont (Milngavie), with the picks going to Megan Ashley (Blairgowrie), Carmen Griffiths (Aboyne), Jasmine Mackintosh (Murcar Links), Freya Russell (Royal Troon) and Jennifer Saxton (Dunfermline).

Australian-based Sheridan Clancy, who reached the final in last year’s Scottish Girls’ Championship, has been listed as a reserve for that event along with Robyn Fowlie (Murcar Links).

Russell’s selection means that two spots rather than three for the girls’ event at Gothenburg Golf Club were filled from the Scottish Golf Girls’ Order of Merit, with those spots being filled by Rosie Maguire (Pollok) and Carly Mcdonald (St Regulus).

They’ll be joining forces with Grace Crawford (North Berwick), Summer Elliott (Inverness), Abigail May (St Regulus Ladies) and Evie McCallum (Dunfermline), with Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) as reserve.

It’s a Division 2 assignment for the boys’ team at Krakow Valley Golf, where automatic qualifiers Ewan Farquhar (New Golf Club St Andrews), Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links), Dominic McGlinchey (The Renaissance Club) will be teaming up with Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell Castle), Jamie McDonald (New Golf Club St Andrews) and Kiron Gribble (Dunbar).

Deeside’s Oli Blackadder has had to settle for a reserve spot while Cameron Mukherjee’s decision to switch back to representing Scotland after flying the English flag last year appears to have come too late in the day.

All four events are taking place on 9-13 July and Clare Queen is excited about the selections following her return to Scottish Golf earlier this year as head of performance and pathways. “Despite the weather affecting the start of the domestic season, there has been some fantastic golf played in recent months,” she said. “We wish all of the players, captains and coaches the best of luck for the championships, I am sure they will all do Scotland proud.”

TEAMS IN FULL

European Amateur Team Championship (Royal Park I Roveri, Italy)

Calum Scott (Nairn)Gregor Graham (Blairgowrie)

Cameron Adam (Royal Burgess)

Connor Graham (Blairgowrie)

Jack McDonald (Schloss Roxburghe)

Gregor Tait (Aldeburgh)

Reserve - Niall Shiels Donegan (Meadow Club)

Coach - Spencer Henderson

Captain - John Rushbury

European Ladies Team Championship (Real Sociedad Hípica Española Club de Campo)

Lorna McClymont (Milngavie)

Megan Ashley (Blairgowrie)

Carmen Griffiths (Aboyne)

Jasmine Mackintosh (Murcar Links)

Freya Russell (Royal Troon)

Jennifer Saxton (Dunfermline)

Reserves - Sheridan Clancy (Lake Karrinyup) and Robyn Fowlie (Murcar Links)

Coach - David Patrick

Captain Frances Millar

European Girls' Team Championship (Gothenburg Golf Club)

Rosie Maguire (Pollock)

Carly Mcdonald (St Regulus Ladies)

Grace Crawford (North Berwick)

Summer Elliott (Inverness)

Abigail May (St Regulus Ladies)

Evie McCallum (Dunfermline)

Reserve - Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre)

Coach - Colin Fisher

Captain - Susan Jackson

European Boys' Team Championship Division 2 (Krakow Valley Golf)

Ewan Farquhar (New Golf Club St Andrews)

Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links)

Dominic McGlinchey (The Renaissance Club)

Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell Castle)

Jamie McDonald (New Golf Club St Andrews)

Kiron Gribble (Dunbar)

Reserve - Oli Blackadder (Deeside)

Coach - George Boswell