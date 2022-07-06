The competition, being played in East Lothian, is the last chance for players to qualify for the Open and marks the first time it has appeared on both the European Tour and PGA Tour schedules.

Last year’s event saw an exciting and dramatic finish, as Australian Min Woo Lee holed a 10-foot birdie putt to win a play-off against Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick and Belgian Thomas Detry.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’ll be back to defend his title, along with many of the world’s finest golfers in a 156-player field, in what is sure to be an exciting competition.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open being played?

For the fourth consecutive year, the tournament will be held at the Renaissance Club near North Berwick in East Lothian.

It’s a 7,293 yard, par 71 course that has previously hosted both the Scottish Senior Open and the Ladies Scottish Open.

World number one Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Previously, the event’s long-time home was Loch Lomond before moving to Castle Stuart, near Inverness.

It then visited Royal Aberdeen, Gullane and Dundonald Links as it moved round the country for a spell.

Who is taking part in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open?

The Scottish Open being played just a week before the Open Championship on another links course has certainly not hurt when it comes to the quality of competitor.

An impressive 14 of the top 15 players in the world will be playing – with only world number two Rory McIlroy and world number 13 Will Zalatoris missing.

The fantastic 14 are Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Billy Horschel.

Other notable names include Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre, Danny Willett and Francesco Molinari.

Who are the favourites?

Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are the bookies’ favourites to take the Scottish title at odds of 11/1.

Justin Thomas is close behind at odds of 12/1, followed by Matthew Fitzpatrick at 18/1, Xander Schauffele at 18/1, Patrick Cantlay at 22/1 and Will Zalatoris at 22/1.

Local hero Robert MacIntyre is seen to be a longshot to take his home competition at 50/1.

What’s the prize money?

There’s a total of $8 million of prize money available, with the winner receiving a cheque for a hefty $1,440,000.

Second place gets $872,000, third $552,000, fourth, $392,000 and fifth $328,000.

Even the player coming in a lowly 65th – which is where the cut is made after two rounds – will bag prize money of $17,200.

Can I buy a ticket for the Genesis Scottish Open 2022?

Tickets are still available for all days of play, starting at £40, and are available here.

Can I watch the Genesis Scottish Open 2022 on television?

All the golfing action will be on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 8am on Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8, and 10.30am on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10.