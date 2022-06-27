Nine out of world's top-10 golfers now in field for Genesis Scottish Open

It follows sixth-ranked Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland, who sits eighth in the global standings, joining the star-studded cast for the $8 million Rolex Series event.

The duo have been added to a list that already included world No 1 Scottish Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantay, Sam Burns and Matt Fizpatrick.

It means that only third-ranked Rory McIlroy will be missing from the current top 10 when the event gets underway on Scotland’s Golf Coast on Thursday week.

Cameron Smith celebrates after winning the The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in March. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

McIlroy, who has played in two previous stagings of the event at The Renaissance Club, told The Scotsman in December that he didn’t plan to be there on this occasion.

However, the field also includes Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, who has jumped to 11th in the rankings after winning the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Sunday.

In fact, 14 of the top 15 are among the entries, with Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama and Billy Horschel also on the list.

It shows that the line up has certainly not been diminished by a decision to ban DP World Tour members who have signed up for Saudi-backed LIV Golf from playing in the event.

Viktor Hovland during the second round of the 122nd US Open at The Country Club in Brookline. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed is currently listed, but he’s not yet made his LIV Golf debut, though looks set to in this week’s second event on the breakaway circuit in Portland, Oregon.

Next week’s tournament will feature a minimum of six Scots, with Ewen Ferguson, Stephen Gallacher, Grant Forrest, Russell Knox, Bob MacIntyre and Richie Ramsay all currently in the field.

Calum Hill, who is still sidelined with an ongoing injury problem, would also have been in the line up on the strength of his maiden win on the DP World Tour last season.

David Law is currently ninth reserve but, with both Matthew Wolff and Caros Ortiz reported to be the latest LIV Golf recruits, the Aberdonian could be about to jump up closer to the cut-off line.