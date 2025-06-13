Scottish-based golfer tames brutal Oakmont with hole in one at US Open

Frenchman who hails from Edinbrugh aces sixth hole

Scottish-based Victor Perez hit a stunning hole in one during his second round at the US Open.

With the brutal Oakmont course causing havoc for the world’s top players, Perez decided the best idea was to take the punishing rough and treacherous greens out of the equation.

At the 192-yard par-three sixth hole, his seven-iron tee shot was rifled towards the flag in the middle of the green, bounced three times and rolled into the hole.

Victor Perez, who lives in Scotland, shot a hole-in-one during his US Open second round at Oakmont Country Club on Friday. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Perez celebrated wildly, chest-bumping his caddie James Erkenbeck before taking congratulations off playing partners Jacob Bridgeman and Adam Schenk.

It moved the Frenchman, who resides in Edinburgh and is based at the The Renaissance Club having previously lived in Dundee, from three over par to one over par and repaired some of the damage of a triple-bogey eight on the par-five 12th.

Perez sits four shots adrift of clubhouse leader Sam Burns, who has fired himself into contention at the halfway point of the tournament. The 2023 Ryder Cup player carded a brilliant five-under-par 65 to move to three-under and become the clubhouse leader after the morning wave of second rounds. He was one shot behind overnight leader JJ Spaun, who began his round at lunchtime on Friday.

The brutal Oakmont course, with punishing rough and treacherous greens, has chewed up and spat out some of the world’s best players so far, but Burns was able to thrive.

Starting at two over after Thursday’s opening round, he produced a blemish-free 31 with four birdies to make the turn at two under. He dropped a shot at the first hole, his 10th of the day, but recovered with birdies at the second and fourth before draining a 22-foot putt to save par.

“I didn’t really think of much of a score. The golf course is really too difficult to try to figure out what’s a good score and what’s not,” Burns said.

“You’re really just shot by shot and trying to play each hole the best you can. There’s obviously a lot of golf left on a very tough golf course, so I think really this afternoon just getting rest and getting ready.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend. It’s a 72-hole golf tournament, and if you can get a round under par out here, no matter if it’s one under, you’ll take it.”

World number one Scott Scheffler is back at four-over after a 71, which consisted of four birdies and five bogeys and may be one of the better rounds of the day. Brooks Koepka was sitting at two under overnight but dropped down to two over after a difficult second nine holes saw him hit five bogeys. Jon Rahm was another player who endured a torrid time, especially on the greens, as he tumbled down the leaderboard after a five-over-par 75.

“Honestly, I’m too annoyed and too mad right now to think about any perspective,” the Spaniard said. “Very few rounds of golf I played in my life where I think I hit good putts and they didn’t sniff the hole, so it’s frustrating.”