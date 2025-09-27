Rory McIlroy enjoying day one of the Ryder Cup. | Getty Images

It’s day two of one of the biggest competitions in world sport - and the Europeans have their tails up.

The Ryder Cup is finally underway after weeks of buildup - with Europe taking on America at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

Initially played between teams from the United States and Great Britain and Ireland, the first match took place in 1927 at Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.

American dominance saw the team extended to include players from continental Europe from 1979 and, since then, the biennial competition has become one of the most eager-anticipated events in the golfing calendar by both players and fans.

This year the Europe team is captained by Luke Donald, while the American skipper is Keegan Bradely.

And there’s Scottish interest courtesy of Robert McIntyre who will be playing in his second Ryder Cup, having gone unbeaten on his debut in 2023 - when Team Europe triumphed by 16.5 points to 11.5 points in Italy.

Yesterday saw Europe get off to a winning start, triumphing 3-1 in the morning foursomes before consolidating their position with a 2.5-1.5 point win in the afternoon fourballs.

It’s give them a lead they will be keen to build on going into day two.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s play.

When is the Ryder Cup taking place?

The Ryder Cup runs over three consecutive days from September 26-28.

What are the teams for the Ryder Cup 2025?

Here’s who’s playing this year:

Team America

Scottie Scheffler

JJ Spaun

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Harris English

Bryson DeChambeau

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Ben Griffin

Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Team Europe

Rory McIlroy

Robert MacIntyre

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Rasmus Hojgaard

Tyrell Hatton

Shane Lowry

Sepp Straka

Ludvig Aberg

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Jon Rahm

What is the format of the Ryder Cup 2025?

The Ryder Cup is a match play competition where every match is worth one point (you get half a point for halving a match). There are 28 matches in total - meaning that a team needs to get to 14.5 points to win the Ryder Cup.

The matches are split as follows:

Friday – four foursome matches in the morning, and 4 fourball matches in the afternoon

Saturday – four foursome matches in the morning, and four fourball matches in the afternoon

Sunday – 12 singles matches

What happens if the Ryder Cup finishes with a draw?

If the score ends up 14-14 then the last team to win the cup is said to have ‘retained’ it - this year that would be team Europe.

What happened in the opening day of the Ryder Cup?

Here are the results of day one of the Ryder Cup.

Match 1: Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas vs Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton EUROPE WIN

Match 2: Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley vs Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick EUROPE WIN

Match 3: Collin Morikawa and Harris English vs Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood EUROPE WIN

Match 4: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland US WIN

Match 5: Scheffler and Spaun vs Rahm and Straka EUROPE WIN

Match 6: Griffin and DeChambeau vs Fleetwood and Rose EUROPE WIN

Match 7: Young and Thomas vs Aberg and Hojgaard US WIN

Match 8: Burns and Cantlay vs McIlroy and Lowry HALVED

What is the score in the Ryder Cup after day one?

The score after a day of play is:

Europe: 5.5 points

USA: 2.5 points

What are the pairings for the morning foursomes on day two of the Ryder Cup?

Here’s how the first four matches are shaping up:

Match 1 :Fitzpatrick and Åberg v DeChambeau and Young

Match 2: McIlroy and Fleetwood v English and Morikawa

Match 3: Rahm and Hatton v Schauffele and Cantlay

Match 4: MacIntyre and Hovland v Henleyand Scheffler

The pairings for the afternoon fourballs will be announced at lunchtime (around 4pm UK time)

When do the morning foursomes start in the UK?

In the UK the first of the afternoon fourballs will tee off at 12.10pm, with the other three starting at 12.26pm, 12.42pm, and 12.58pm.

What are the timings for the rest of the Ryder Cup matches?

Here’s when you can catch the rest of the action over the coming three days:

Saturday afernoon fourballs

Match 1, 5.25pm

Match 2, 5.41pm

Match 3, 5.57pm

Match 4, 6.13pm

Sunday singles

Match 1, 5.02pm

Match 2, 5.13pm

Match 3, 5.24pm

Match 4, 5.35pm

Match 5, 5.46pm

Match 6, 5.57pm

Match 7, 6.08pm

Match 8, 6.19pm

Match 9, 6.30pm

Match 10, 6.41pm

Match 11, 6.52pm

Match 12, 7.03pm

What is the prize money at the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Traditionally there is no prize money, or even participation fee, for the Ryder Cup - players compete for the honour of being part of the team.

This year that remains the case with Team Europe who will not receive a single penny - but don’t be surprised if they get a pretty nice present from their captain at the end of the tournament.

For the first time the members of the American team will get a cheque for playing, although it isn’t reliant on their performance. Each team member will get $500,000 - $300,000 to go to a charity of their choice and $200,000 to cover their ‘costs’.

How can I watch the Ryder Cup on television?

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the Ryder Cup and will be broadcasting every shot live on will be Sky Sports Golf (renamed Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel for the week).

If you are not a Sky Sports subscriber you can still watch the action via NOW TV with a Sky Sports pass - priced at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 for a month pass.

Who is favourite to win the Ryder Cup?