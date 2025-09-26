Ryder Cup bear pit plans left in tatters despite one nasty shout at Bethpage Black

Play from Europeans was main reason for American fans being relatively quiet but not the only one

So much for a hostile home crowd. At least that was the case on the opening morning of the 45th Ryder Cup as it quickly became clear that an expensive pricing strategy for the Bethpage Black battle - tickets cost $750 - had probably priced out your average New Yorker.

Especially in the first hour or so in the opening foursome session, the crowd felt more like one you’d expect at Augusta National for The Masters than an eagerly-awaited team tussle between the United States and Europe around 40 miles from Manhattan.

Yes, of course, we had some shouts that you don’t really expect to hear at a golf tournament. “F*** you, Rory”, for instance, was the chant from a group of US fans in the grandstand behind the first tee and 18th green as McIlroy appeared on a giant screen before the action had even got underway.

Sunrise at the start of the first day of the 45th Ryder Cup on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

“Good shot MacIntyre, you choker” was another nasty one later in the morning as Bob came up short with his tee shot at the par-3 17th in the only game won by Keegan Bradley’s side as the Europeans started their defence of the coveted trophy with an impressive 3-1 session win.

The moment it was announced back in 2013 that golf’s biggest team event would be staged at Bethpage State Park on Long Island, we all feared the worst about how it would pan out in front of New Yorkers, who are famed for being sports lovers.

At first glance, the aforementioned giant grandstand looked as though it would be like a bearpit when Luke Donald’s players headed into battle, but we got that one badly wrong. In fact, it was the tamest first tee this correspondent has witnessed in the Ryder Cup and this one is my 11th.

For starters, there was no real atmosphere and that was partly down to the fact it wasn’t a horseshoe grandstand like the one at Marco Simone Golf Club on the outskirts of Rome two years ago.

On top of that, the US fans on this occasion were hopeless when it came to trying to create a proper atmosphere and they also didn’t have a ‘thunderclap’, which has been introduced by Europeans to brilliant effect in recent home matches. Or, for that matter, Nicolas Colsaerts, who, in his role as one of Donald’s vice-captains on that occasion, did a superb job orchestrating the crowd in Italy.

Team Europe’s Bob MacIntyre pictured with caddie Mike Burrow during the opening foursome session in the 45th Ryder Cup | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

At one point, a woman appeared and shouted through a microphone that she was “here all day and will be keeping you pumped up” only to immediately disappear as a very predictable playlist of US songs started playing again.

Make no mistake, the Americans are very proud people and love wearing anything that bears the Stars and Stripes, though dungarees being worn by men this week without anything underneath on the top half really should be kept for indoor areas only at home.

One of the reasons they were definitely a bit more subdued than normal on this particular morning was that their boys - world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in particular - took a bit of a hammering and they definitely don’t like that.