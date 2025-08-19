There’s just over a month to go until Europe take on American in the 2025 Ryder Cup, due to be played at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, from September 26-28.

There’s just one competition to go - Betfred British Masters - until we know the sixth player who will automatically qualify for Team Europe alongside Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton.

That will leave six wildcards for captain Luke Donald to pick, with his big announcement coming on September 1.

Three of those are seemingly in the bag - with Spain's Jon Rahm, Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and Norwegian Viktor Hovland all but guaranteed spots.

That leaves just three more spaces - and these are the players the bookies reckon have the best chance of being on the plane.

1 . Shane Lowry - 1/100 Irish star Shane Lowry is in poll position to take the sixth and final automatic place. Even if he didn't it would be hard to see him not taking one of the wildcard choices. No wonder he's an unbackable 1/100 shot to make the team. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Rasmus Hojgaard - 4/9 Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard is the only other player who can take the sixth automatic qualification spot - he needs to finish joint 29th or better in the Betfred British Masters. He's a 4/9 shot for Team Europe. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Aaron Rai - 4/1 English player Aaron Rai had an eye-catching 2024 season. claiming his maiden victory on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship, claiming five other top-10 finishes and making 14 cuts in a row. He seems like the sort of safe pair of hands that could make a mark in the Ryder Cup. He's a 4/1 shot to play. | Getty Images Photo Sales