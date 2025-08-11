Justin Rose jumps into automatic Ryder Cup spot after dramatic PGA Tour win

45-year-old Englishman beats US Open champion in play-off to land 12th triumph on US circuit

Justin Rose jumped into an automatic Ryder Cup spot after landing a dramatic 12th PGA Tour win in the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

The 45-year-old Englishman beat US Open champion J.J. Spaun with a birdie at the third extra hole at PGA Southwind after tying on 16-under-par in the first FedEx Cup Play-Off event.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rose’s compatriot Tommy Fleetwood, who narrowly missed out once again in his bid to land a maiden win on the US circuit, both finished a shot behind.

Rose birdied four holes in a row as he signed off with a 67. “That's why I practice. That's why I play,” he said. “When I bring my best, I know I'm good enough to play and to compete, and to now win against the best players in the world. Very gratifying day for me and a lot of hard work coming to fruition.”

The victory lifted the former US Open champion and Olympic gold medallist into second spot in Europe’s Ryder Cup points list behind Rory McIlroy, who has already secured his place in Luke Donald’s team for the match at Bethpage Black in September,

Fleetwood’s effort also saw him jump above Bob MacIntyre as the Oban man slipped from second heading into the £20 million event to fourth in the battle for six automatic berths.

Tyrrell Hatton and Sepp Straka are the others in automatic spots, with Shane Lowry down to seventh after being in one of the automatic places for most of the year.

“That was an amazing last 90 minutes really,” said Rose, who finished runner-up to McIlroy in The Masters in April and will be making his seventh Ryder Cup appearance.

“I've always known I've had that. I get nervous with the best of them. I feel nervous at times. But I know when it matters, I've still got it.”

Bob MacIntyre drops to 20th in FedEx Cup

Heaping praise on Rose, Fleetwood said of his countryman: “I love his dedication. I really do. At 45, he's not slowing down at all. He's cracking on. He's still very fit, very healthy, very motivated. I think, yeah, he's a great person in golf to look up to.”