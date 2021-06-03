New golf tourism strategy aims to shape Scotland's Covid-19 recovery

The new strategy aims to boost golf tourism in Scotland as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Led by the Scottish Golf Tourism Development Group (SGTDG), in consultation with the entire golf tourism industry, it aims to place a focus on destination development, community engagement, education and health and will help shape the future of the industry from 2021-2030.

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said: “It is a hugely important time for the tourism industry in Scotland as it emerges from Covid-19 and builds for a brighter future, aided by the resumption of domestic travel.

“Scotland is the Home of Golf and this strategy will help to shape the future of the entire golfing sector in addition to providing a range of community, educational and of course, sporting benefits. The Scottish Government is fully behind the tourism sector as it looks to rebuild from the pandemic.”

The SGTDG, who have secured funding from the Scottish Government to develop the strategy, is fully representative of golf tourism within the home of golf.

Its members include Scottish Golf, the PGA in Scotland and Regional Golf Tourism Development Groups across the country, spanning multiple sectors including accommodation, tour operators and travel companies. Observers of the group include VisitScotland, the national tourism organisation.

The strategy aims to build on Scotland’s position and global reputation as a world-class golf destination, and ensure the benefits are felt in every golf visitor-related business nationwide.

Karin Sharp, Scottish Golf’s chief operating officer, said: “During the pandemic, Scottish Golf focussed on building stronger partnerships within the golf industry and across the sporting sector to ensure we cater to the needs of all our stakeholders.

“We are delighted to be supporting the Golf Tourism and Visitor Strategy in Scotland. We know that golf contributes significantly to the tourism industry in Scotland, and as the country begins its recovery from the pandemic, this strategy will position golf at the forefront of plans for tourism in the future.

“We would encourage all affiliated clubs to engage with the Scottish Golf Tourism Development Group during their consultation across the golf industry to ensure a broad range of views and perspectives are shared.”

The previous Scottish Golf Tourism strategy was delivered between 2013 and 2020 – spanning the 2014 Ryder Cup and the 2019 Solheim Cup staged at The Gleneagles Hotel – with the aim of growing the impact of golf tourism to Scotland to £300 million.

Stuart French, chair of the Scottish Golf Tourism Development Group, added: “We are immensely grateful to have been provided with the opportunity by the Scottish Government to develop the 2021 – 2030 Scottish Golf Tourism and Visitor Strategy.

“Given the events of the past 15 months, this strategy is hugely significant as the tourism sector recovers from Covid-19 and builds towards the future.

The scope of the new strategy will be far-reaching, and 100% industry led. I would therefore encourage organisations, whether directly involved in the golf tourism or wider related sectors, to complete the online questionnaire that will be circulated shortly and have their say in the future direction of the industry.”

