Golf Scotland: 11 stunning Scottish hotels that come complete with an 18-hole course
Book a room in one of these hotels and you can enjoy a short stroll out to the first tee after breakfast.
There are over 180,000 golfers in Scotland and over 550 courses for them to play on – including some of the finest in the world.
It can sometimes be tricky getting a tee time though, particularly when you’re not a member of the course you’re playing.
It’s also great to play new courses, although you may have exhausted all the ones easily reachable from home.
A stay at one of Scotland’s wonderful golf hotels can solve these problems, with preferential tee times often offered and the luxury of being minutes away from the first tee when you wake up.
Here are 11 great staycation escapes for golfers that can be booked on www.booking.com.