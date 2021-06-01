There are over 180,000 golfers in Scotland and over 550 courses for them to play on – including some of the finest in the world.

It can sometimes be tricky getting a tee time though, particularly when you’re not a member of the course you’re playing.

It’s also great to play new courses, although you may have exhausted all the ones easily reachable from home.

A stay at one of Scotland’s wonderful golf hotels can solve these problems, with preferential tee times often offered and the luxury of being minutes away from the first tee when you wake up.

Here are 11 great staycation escapes for golfers that can be booked on www.booking.com.

1. Fairmont St Andrews The Fairmont St Andrews is situated just outside the town on a 520 acre estate which includes its own championship golf course, along with a spa and a pool. Photo: www.booking.com

2. Machrie Hotel and Golf Links Machrie Hotel & Golf Links is situated just outside Port Ellen on the Isle of Islay. A stay includes preferential green fees for their 18-hole championship links course, while there's also a 6-hole par 3 'Wee Course' to test your skills. Photo: www.booking.com

3. Dalmahoy Country Club and Hotel Just 20 minutes outside Edinburgh, Dalmahoy Country Club and Hotel is set amidst 1000 acres of parkland including two 18-hole golf courses and a PGA-approved golf academy. Photo: www.booking.com

4. Gleneagles Hotel One of Scotland's most famous five star hotels, Gleneagles has 3 championship golf courses, along with a spa and falconry school. Photo: www.booking.com