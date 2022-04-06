'New 11th hole' is big change on this occasion at Augusta National

A new Content Centre, a state-of-the-art broadcasting and digital complex, is in full operation for the first time at this week’s Masters and is linked to the course by a giant tunnel underneath Washington Road.

Over on the course, the 11th and 15th are the two holes where that tweaking and tinkering has taken place since Hideki Matsuyama became Japan’s first men’s major winner 12 months ago.

No 11 - the second-hardest hole in Masters history – has been stretched to 520 yards, having previously been 505, and the tee box shifted to the left.

Changes have been made to the 11th hole at Augusta National for the 86th Masters. Picture: Augusta National Golf Club

“Eleven is basically a new hole,” observed Rory McIlroy. “It's a more generous tee shot, having always been an awkward tee shot. But then it leaves you with a longer second shot in, and I think that's where the hole becomes a lot more difficult.”

There is no longer a bail-out option on the right of the green, from where Larry Mize famously chipped in to win a play-off against Greg Norman in 1987.

“We thought the Larry Mize shot was gone and now it's really gone with them raising the green up even more on the right-hand side,” said Tiger Woods in offering his tuppence worth on mounding having been created.

The trouble on the left, of course, is water and the diggers have been working there, too.

“What people probably don't realise is that pond on the left has been extended another ten yards back towards the tee,” added McIlroy.

“That pond now starts ten yards before the green. So now it brings in those mounds and the water. So the penalty for missing that second shot is much greater. Then, if you do miss it, it's a very, very difficult up and down from there.”

Having purchased land from neighbouring Augusta Country Club, there is scope for further tinkering and tweaking at the par-5 13th, but no timetable has been set for that.

“That's something that certainly we have considered and will continue to consider,” said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.

“My reluctance to date has been that it's such an iconic hole. And, along with 12 and maybe 15, probably the three holes where the most history has been made at Augusta National.”