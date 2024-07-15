Victory at the Renaissance Club was a game-changer once more for Scottish golfer

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob MacIntyre woke up in dreamland on Monday as the new Genesis Scottish Open champion after becoming the first home player to land the title in 25 years.

The Oban man was already on a high after landing his breakthrough win on the PGA Tour in last month’s RBC Canadian Open with his dad Dougie caddying for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, sweet as though that success may have been, it was eclipsed as the 27-year-old birdied the 72nd hole at The Renaissance Club to win a first Rolex Series title on Scottish soil at The Renaissance Club.

MacIntyre’s title triumph in Canada had already secured him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and also booked his return to Augusta National next April for The Masters.

He’s now handed himself a series of other boosts heading into this week’s 152nd Open at Royal Troon and, on the back of what he’s achieved over the past few weeks, the sky’s the limit for the left-hander.

Here’s a taste of why MacIntyre will having a spring in his step when he tees up in the season’s final men’s major on Thursday:

SNS Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Career-high position in the Official World Golf Ranking

He’s now up to 16th in the global standings, with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama and Max Homa now the only players above him.

MacIntyre was outside the top 100 before jumping to 54th after finishing runner up to McIlroy in last year’s Genesis Scottish Open and was 56th at the end of 2023. After a tough start to his first season as a PGA Tour card holder, he’d dropped to 76th before the win in Canada lifted him back into the top 50. He now has the top ten in his sights and is also close to becoming Britain’s top-ranked player, having jumped above both Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton to sit just four spots behind Fleetwood.

Big jump in DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai

Due to the fact he’d played all his golf so far this season on the PGA Tour, he was sitting 112th on this list heading into the Genesis Scottish Open, with his aim to produce a performance that would boost his hopes of qualifying for the circuit’s new Play-Offs later in the year.

Having jumped all the way up to third to sit behind McIlroy and Swede Sebastian Sodberberg, it was certainly mission accomplished, with his spot in both the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the $10 million DP World Tour Championship having now been guaranteed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leap means that he’s teed up the chance to follow in the footsteps of Colin Montgomerie, who topped the rankings seven seasons in a row and eight times in total.

SNS Group

First FedEx Cup journey set to go all the way

Having risen to 16th on the PGA Tour’s equivalent to the Race to Dubai, he’s on course for a dream debut appearance in the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta at the end of August.

His spot is already secured in the US circuit’s Play-Offs, with the top 70 teeing up in the $20 million FedEx St Jude Championship before it drops to the top 50 for the $20 million BMW Championship.

It’s just the top 30 who then progress to the Tour Championship, but another strong performance on Scottish soil this week would put him in a strong position as far as that particular goal is concerned in his rookie season on the circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earnings continue to go through the roof

Having now won three times - he made the breakthrough in the 2020 Cyprus Showdown before adding the Italian Open in 2020 - his official earnings on the DP World Tour are up to €9,289,147.