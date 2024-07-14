Home hero earns sweet redemption for having heart broken on Scottish soil 12 months ago

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were worried the wrong Scott was going to come out on top - but not this time.

Twelve months after having his heart broken by Rory McIlroy in the Genesis Scottish Open, Bob MacIntyre’s fate ended up in his own hands on this occasion and he wasn’t going to be denied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another dramatic finish for the Oban man at The Renaissance Club, it was mission accomplished as he landed his dream win on home soil by pipping Australian Adam Scott and, boy, did the home fans enjoy it.

Bob MacIntyre celebrates holing the winning putt in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

As MacIntyre broke down in tears after rolling in a title-winning 20-foot birdie putt, the supporters around the 18th green quickly started singing ‘No Scotland, No Party’, with the late finish at the East Lothian venue due to US TV coverage of the event coinciding with the Euro 20 final between England and Spain in Munich kicking off.

That was followed by a burst of ‘Flower of Scotland’ as those fans lapped up the event producing its first home winner since Colin Montgomerie did the trick at Loch Lomond in 1999.

MacIntyre, who had been denied a year ago by McIlroy’s brilliant birdie-birdie finish, picked up an eagle and two birdies in the final five holes to come out on top this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He closed with a 67 for an 18-under-par total, winning by a shot from 2013 Masters champion Scott, who also signed off with a 67, with Frenchman Romain Langasque two shots further back in third place after his last-day 64.

The win, which was worth £1.2 million, saw MacIntyre become a multiple PGA Tour champion in his rookie season after landing a stunning breakthrough success in last month’s RBC Canadian Open.

MacIntyre is set to rise to a career-high 16th from 44th in the Official World Golf Ranking while he’s jumped from 112th to third in this season’s DP World Tour Race to Dubai.

“I think I lost my voice after the scream on that last hole,” he admitted, having been delighted to see his putt topple into the hole just when it seemed as though it was going to stop in the jaws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look, I've put a lot of work into this. I've changed a lot within the team and I've just worked hard. I wanted the Scottish Open. The crowd has been unbelievable. Close last year, but I had my chance here at the end and I just kept saying to myself, just take a chance, take a chance. I took it. I can't believe it.”

After suffering a frustrating day on the greens in the closing circuit at the East Lothian venue, MacIntyre reignited his title bid by rolling in a 40-foot birdie putt at the short 14th.

Helped by a huge break as he got a free drop from a sprinkler head in thick rough, the 27-year-old then eagled the par-5 16th. He followed that by making a great two-putt par save at the 17th before closing with a birdie for the second year running and getting his ultimate reward on this occasion.

“Look, I got a bit of luck on 16 that you need a bit of luck to win golf tournaments,” admitted MacIntyre. “I'm shouting and I'm swearing when I'm getting up to the ball because I know that that's my chance to really make birdie coming in. I got over the ball, looked at it, thinking, I'm in a bit of trouble here. Might manage to move it maybe a hundred yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I took a step back, obviously there was no high rough where it would tangle the club. So I could take the practise swing, like a foot, foot and a half from the ball, and just a step back. I just heard the clunk; I've got spikes on the front three of my shoes, not on my shoe as spikes, but just the front three studs as metal spikes, and I was like, no way. I've got a sprinkler underneath my foot. Obviously the plastic spikes at the back, you don't feel it.

“And I said to Mike [Burrow, his caddie] ‘when I get up to the golf ball, am I standing on that sprinkler?’ And he's laughing at me going, yeah, yeah. It was just a lucky break. You use the rules to get advantage. You stand on a sprinkler, you're due relief. That was just the one kiss I needed. It was meant to be.”

MacIntyre had his dad, Dougie, caddying for him when he won in Canada and that will always be one of the most special memories in his entire life. With mum Carol, his two sisters and other family members and friends there as well for this one, it will be hard to eclipse.

“It's unbelievable,” he said. “My reaction when the ball dropped on 18 said it all. It's the one I wanted and it's the one I got. It's just, I've watched it as a kid growing up, and it meant a lot. It was really the only one that I could go and watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a tear in my eye before I hit the putt. I got Mike to go and get my water to try and reset. It was incredible to have my whole family and friends there. Everyone that supporting me were there. It's a lifetime dream.”

Showing his class, runner up Scott heaped praise on his conqueror. “Pleased for Bob,” said the former Masters champion. “This is a big win. I played with him yesterday, and you can hear them singing over there. I think that's awesome for him.”

After a disappointing 73, overnight leader Ludvig Aberg had to settle for a share of fourth spot in a group that also included McIlroy. “Yeah, got a shot worse every day,” said the defending champion of signing for 65-66-67-68 in his first outing since suffering his own dose of heartbreak in the US Open. “Felt like I left a lot of shots out there over the course of four days but, off the back of three weeks off, I guess to be expected.”