Filippo Celli: Silver Medal winner reveals how Rory McIlroy made his dreams come true at St Andrews

The 21-year-old Italian was overjoyed just to be playing in his first major at the home of golf in St Andrews, but to finish his tournament five under par, closing off with a 71, to claim the prize for best-placed amateur, was beyond his wildest hopes.

The icing on top of it all for the current European Amateur champion was sharing an impromptu practice round with his idol, Rory McIlroy, having met the Northern Irishman for the first time on the shared 5th and 13th green during Monday's practise.

"I was so happy when Rory turned to face me and [my caddie] Alberto, and he asked, 'hey, guys, you mind if I join you for the back nine?' I looked at Alberto, I say, he's serious or not? I say, 'Rory, of course you can'.

"I was so lucky and happy because it's a dream come true. I grew up watching the video and the win of Rory, all the stuff that he won. So it's amazing, unbelievable.

"I'm feeling very happy and proud. My dream was to play here, and I also won the silver medal. I can't ask for a better thing to win the silver medal at the 150th Open in St Andrews."

Barclay Brown, the young Englishman who wears a bucket hat, was the leading amateur at six-under at the halfway stage but closed with 77-75.

“Obviously stumbled home a little bit,” he said of dropping six shots in five holes in the last round, “but I was happy with the week overall."