Sergio Garcia explains why he is quitting DP World Tour - 'right now I don't feel loved'

Spain's Sergio Garcia tees off the 18th during day four of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews.

"I like to play where they want me and on the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour) right now I don't feel loved,” Garcia told leading Spanish golf website ten-golf.com at the end of his week at St Andrews.

The Ryder Cup star - he’d become ineligible for the biennial match - has made the decision after joining fellow European players Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Martin Kaymer in joining Greg Norman’s breakaway LIV Golf circuit.

Garcia, a former Masters champion, revealed that he’d made the decision after the LIV Golf defectors were criticised by Thomas Bjorn, his captain in a winning Ryder Cup in France in 2018.

“I have given more than half my life to the European Tour and I wanted to continue playing it, but I am not going to be where they don't want me.

“It is very sad to receive such treatment for a personal and professional decision. If they treat you like that, it's not worth continuing.

“It is the first time that he made a decision thinking only of me and my family without leaving the European Tour because I didn't want to leave it.