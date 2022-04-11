Fans hugely excited about Tiger Woods playing in 150th Open, say R&A

Woods, a two-time winner on the Old Course, announced his intention after playing in all four rounds in the 84th Masters - his first event since being involved in a car crash 14 months ago.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director - Championships at the R&A said: “Tiger is one of The Open’s greatest champions and it will be fantastic to see him return to St Andrews to play in The 150th Open.

“We know that fans will be hugely excited by this news and many of them will remember his remarkable performances in 2000 and 2005 when he won the Championship at St Andrews.

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images.

“It was great to see Tiger competing again last week and we look forward to welcoming him to Scotland in July.”

Woods, a three-time Open champion, played with Jon Rahm in Sunday’s final round at Augusta National.

“You can just tell that his leg is just not quite up there yet,” said the Spaniard. “He is limping on the course. Obviously, he is trying very hard to play, but it’s not easy to walk up and down those hills.

“I believe if at home he can walk and get strength up and stamina in that sense, he will be able to be competitive again. This is the hardest walk all year.

“He will be able to go somewhere where it’s a little easier to walk. It won’t be as long, and I believe he’ll be able to contend.”