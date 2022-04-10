Tiger Woods announces he will play 150th Open at St Andrews as Scotland return confirmed

The 46-year-old, who was playing in his first full-blown event since suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash 14 months ago, laboured to a second successive 78 - his worst score at Augusta National - to finish on 13-over-par.

He revealed that he has still to decide about playing in the season’s second major, the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa next month, but is definitely heading to Scotland in the summer for the milestone edition of The Open.

“I won’t be playing a full schedule ever again, it’ll be just the big events,” said the 15-time major winner. “I don’t know if I’ll play Southern Hills or not, but I am looking forward to St Andrews. It’s something that’s near to my heart, I’ve won two Opens there and it’s the home of golf.

Tiger Woods completed four rounds at The Masters.

“It’s my favourite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one. But anything in between that, I don’t know.

“I will try, there’s no doubt, just like this week I will try to get ready for Southern Hills and we’ll see what this body is able to do.”

Woods, who feared his right leg would be amputated after the single-car accident in Los Angeles, was cheered every step of the way over the four days in Georgia.

“It was an unbelievable feeling just to have the patrons and the support out there,” he said. “I wasn’t exactly playing my best out there but just to have the support out there and the appreciation from all the fans, words can’t really describe that given where I was a little over a year ago and what my prospects were at that time.