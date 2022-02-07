David Law hoping to build on 'three very positive weeks' in UAE

The 30-year-old Aberdonian has begun his fourth campaign on the circuit with three straight cuts.

He finished outside the top 50 in a Rolex Series double-header in Abu Dhabi and Dubai before claiming a tie for seventh spot in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Sunday.

Law, who landed his maiden win in the Vic Open exactly three years ago, led at the halfway stage at Al Hamra Golf Club, where he’d secured his step up to the top tour in 2018.

David Law has been happy with his start to the new season on the DP World Tour. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

He continued to play some great golf over the weekend but it wasn’t to be for him on this occasion as victory went instead to 20-year-old Dane Nicolai Hojgaard.

“On the whole, it’s been a great start to the season, really,” said Law as he reflected on his fourth top-10 finish on the circuit.

“The first two weeks the results weren’t great, but I felt like there was a good week in there and I showed that this week. That’s three events I’ve played this season and it’s three very positive weeks.”

Law, who is mentored and managed by Paul Lawrie, added: “I said at the start of the year that the aim was to give myself opportunities and chances, put myself in that position, and I’ve done that this week.”

Law started the final round three behind Hojgaard and quickly fell five behind before hauling himself back into contention with a birdie-eagle burst on the front nine.

He was then just one behind after the young Dane made a sloppy double-bogey 6 at the ninth only for a run of three straight bogeys from the 11th to kill off his title hopes.

“You are not going to win every one when you are in that situation, but a day like Sunday is tough as there were a few turning points that I didn’t capitalise on,” added the two-time Scottish Amateur champion.

“Around the turn, not birdieing eight was a little disappointing then Nicolai dropped two shots on nine. You know, I had a real chance there and that’s the frustrating thing.

“I could have put a bit of pressure on him, but I never and Nicolai played great.I played with him for two days and he’s played fantastic golf. He was really in control of his ball, which isn’t easy for someone that hits it as far as he does.”

Law is looking forward to spending some down time with his wife Natasha and their two young kids over the next couple of days before going again on the same course in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic, the second leg of a double-header.

“It’s nice if you have played well on a golf course to come back to it and, after the final round, it would be nice to get a good one on Thursday,” he said.

On the PGA Tour, Russell Knox finished in a tie for 33rd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, won by American Tom Hoge by two shots from Jordan Spieth.