Dane Nicolai Højgaard survives mid-round wobble to win in Ras Al Khaimah

Nicolai Hojgaard shows off the trophy after winning the Ras al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital at Al Hamra Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

On a dramatic final day at Al Hamra Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates, the 20-year-old went from five strokes ahead following an early tap-in eagle to a couple behind Englishman Jordan Smith with six holes to play.

Having won on the same course on the Challenge Tour in 2016, Smith had made his move with three straight birdies from the 12th, but, in the space of a couple of holes, the tide had turned back Højgaard’s way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lovely chip from the rough at the back of the 13th green set up his fourth birdie of the week there, which he followed with his second eagle of the day at the next after producing something special with a 5-iron from 247 yards from a nestling lie in a waste area.

David Law tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of the Ras al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital at Al Hamra Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

A blow that had three-time DP World Tour winner Mark Roe purring as he described it as “one of the best in a decade” in his commentary for Sky Sports Golf, it effectively sealed victory for Højgaard.

A closing 68 for a 24-under-par 264 total saw him finish four shots ahead of Smith as he added to his breakthrough success in the Italian Open last season. It took Højgaard just 54 appearances to claim two titles, though his twin brother, Rasmus, achieved that feat in only 15 starts.

Between them, the brothers have now claimed five titles before turning 21 and this success could move Nicolai as high as 63rd in the world rankings.

“It is very sweet,” said Højgaard of his latest triumph. “It was such a tough round today. I got off to a good start but then struggled badly. I was thinking that I was throwing the tournament away.

“I had to dig deep when I found myself two shots behind and stepped up with a clutch finish, so I am really happy.”

After following a birdie at the short fourth with an eagle-2 at the next, where he rolled in a 29-footer, David Law found himself just one shot off the lead when Højgaard made a sloppy double-bogey 6 at the ninth.

However, the Aberdonian’s hopes of landing a second tour title exactly three years after his maiden win in the Vic Open were undone by an untimely run of three straight bogeys from the 11th.

After signing off with a birdie for a closing 73, Law eventually had to settle for a share of seventh spot on 16-uder and, though that was ultimately a bit deflating for him, it shouldn’t be long before he is back knocking at the door again on the strength of his overall performance.

“Obviously I didn’t finish that great today and, though I am disappointed just now, it’s three very positive weeks to start the year,” he said.

A closing 73 left Bob MacIntyre in a tie for 13th on 13-under, two ahead of both Scott Jamieson (68) and Craig Howie (70).

Connor Syme (68) also finished strongly to make it four Scots in the top 30 on 10-under, but Grant Forrest’s closing 76 dropped him outside the top 60 on three-under.