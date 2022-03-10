Calum Hill set for welcome return from niggling injury in Qatar Masters

Calum Hill, who landed a maiden DP World Tour triumph last year but hasn’t played since December due to a niggling problem caused by an insect bite, is set to make his return later this month.

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 11:49 am
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 11:49 am

In a post on social media, his management company, Bounce Sport, revealed that the 27-year-old is “ready to go again” in the rescheduled Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on 24-27 March.

“It's been a frustrating time for Calum,” said the official update, “but he is back hitting balls and raring to go.”

Hill, who lives in Crook of Devon and is attached to Gleneagles Hotel, was riding on the crest of a wave when he won the Cazoo Classic last August at London Golf Club, making it back-to-back Scottish successes after Grant Forrest’s victory in the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews the previous week.

He then finished in the top 20 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on home soil before his problems started soon afterwards.

As a result of an insect bite, he was forced to withdraw after the opening round of the Portugal Masters in early November before suffering the same fate a fortnight later in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

As a consequence, he finished 32nd in the Race to Dubai, agonisingly missing out on securing a spot in the 150th Open at St Andrews this year.

On the back of three wins on the Challenge Tour then that top-tour success, Hill is still sitting in the top 130 in the world rankings.

Calum Hill shows off the Cazoo Classic trophy after his win at the London Golf Club last August. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Calum Hill
