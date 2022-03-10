Tearful Tiger Woods inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

The 15-time major winner was joined by Sam (14), son Charlie (13), his mum Tilda and girlfriend Erica Herman at the PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach for the special occasion.

The ‘Class of 2022’ also included former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem, three-time US Open’s winner Susie Maxwell Berning and golf pioneer Marion Hollins.

But the highlight of the night was undoubtedly Woods, who shares the record with Sam Snead for most PGA Tour titles with 82, taking his rightful place in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Tiger Woods with mym Kultida, children Sam and and Charlie and girlfriend Erica Herman prior to induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Picture: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images.

Wearing red, the colour sported by her dad on Sundays in tournaments, Sam delivered a touching speech after being asked by Woods to introduce him.

“Although I never met my dad's most influential role model, my grandfather, Earl Woods, I feel like I can hear his voice every day reminding me to ‘train hard, fight easy’" she said.

“This is an old special forces saying that he ingrained into my dad, who now says it to Charlie and I. It not only teaches us that we have to put in the hard work to get what he want, but it's that hard work that will pay off in the end.”

She then made reference to an event Woods didn’t win, namely his narrow defeat to Angel Cabrera in the 2007 US Open at Oakmont.

Tiger Woods and daughter Sam pose following his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Picture: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images.

“My dad found himself in a position to make an 18-foot putt to force a US Open playoff, which he missed by a foot,” she added to a chorus of laughter.

“He then had to rush to the airport, fly from Pittsburgh to Orlando, and drive to the Winnie Palmer Hospital. Within five minutes of walking into the hospital room, still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18, I was born. He may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all.”

Sam referenced the fact that Woods is still recovering from the serious leg injury he sustained in a single car accident in Los Angeles just over a year ago.

“Recently dad had to train harder than ever,” she said. “About a year ago you were stuck in a hospital bed at one of your ultimate lows and one of the scariest moments of your life and ours.

Tiger Woods delivers his induction speech at the ceremony in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Picture: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images.

“We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not. Now not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this, because you're a fighter. You've defied the odds every time, being the first Black and Asian golfer to win a major, being able to win your fifth Masters after multiple back surgeries, and being able to walk just a few months after your crash.

Through thick and thin, you, Charlie, Erica, Kuna, and I will always be a team. Dad, I inducted you into the Dad Hall of Fame a long time ago, but today I am so proud to present my dad, Tiger Woods, into the World Golf Hall of Fame.”

Twenty-seven existing members of the World Golf Hall of Fame were in attendance, including Sandy Lyle, while current PGA Tour players there included Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and newly-appointed US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

“C***, I just lost a bet to [Steve] Stricker that I wouldn't cry,” said Woods at the start of his speech, which charted his early journey in the game, which included not being allowed into country clubs in the US due to his colour.

“One of the things that dad instilled in me is that he grew up in an era, same era as Charlie Sifford, and why my son is named after Charlie, is that you had to be twice as good to be given half a chance,’’ said Woods in highlighting the racial difficulties he encountered.

“So, that understanding and that drive, as Sam said, train hard, fight easy. I made practicing so difficult, hurt so much, because I wanted to make sure that I was ready come game time. I hit thousands of balls, hands bleeding, aching, just so that I could play in a tournament.’’