California-based Niall Shiels Donegan will make his full Scotland debut in next month’s Men’s Home Internationals in Wales.

Back-to-back Hawaii State Amateur champion has been picked to represent Scotland in the Men's Home Internationals in Wales.

The back-to-back Hawaii State Amateur champion has been included in a nine-strong side for the four-cornered event at Machynys Golf Club on 9-11 August.

Among those joining forces with Mill Valley member Shiels Donegan are Blairgowrie brothers Connor and Gregior Graham, as well as Gregor Tait (Aldeburgh) and Matthew Wilson (Forres).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battle Trophy winner Jack McDonald (Schloss Roxburghe) and East of Scotland Open champion Andrew Davidson (Crail) are also in the side, which is completed by current Scottish champion Oliver Mukherjee (Loretto School) and 2021 winner Angus Carrick (Craigielaw).

Nairn’s Calum Scott is unavailable, as is Broomieknowe’s Hannah Darling for the women’s event, which runs concurrently at the same venue.

Irish and Welsh Women’s Open champion Lorna McClymont (Milngavie) will lead the Scots into battle in that event, joining forces with Megan Ashley (Blairgowrie), Ailsa Brannock (Castle Douglas), Penelope Brown (Auchterarder), Carmen Griffiths (Aboyne), Jasmine Mackintosh (Murcar Links), and Jennifer Saxton (Dunfermline).

Lindrick is the venue for the Boys’ and Girls’ Home Internationals on 8-10 August, with those teams also having been announced.

Newly-crowned Scottish Boys’ champion Billy Devine (Elgin) is in the boys’ team along with Fergus Brown (Gullane), Koby Buchan (Cruden Bay), Dylan Cairns (Royal Troon), Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell Castle), Alexander Farmer (Kilmacolm), Jake Johnston (Royal Burgess Golfing Society), Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links) and Scott Spark (Newmachar).