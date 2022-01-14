Bryson DeChambeau doesn't want to keep being 'super-controversial figure'

Bryson DeChambeau suffered a frustrating week in the 2020 Masters after setting high expectations. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

While the 28-year-old has already landed 10 professional wins, including the 2010 US Open, he’s often set himself up for an unnecessary fall.

In the 2020 Masters, for instance, when he talked about how Augusta National would be playing as a par 67 to him as opposed to the actual figure of 72 only to finish outside the top 30.

Speaking in a teleconference ahead of his appearance in the Saudi International next month, DeChambeau admitted to The Scotsman that he has learned lessons in his short career about expectations.

“Yeah, definitely reined in,” he said of those having been a bit high at times. “I think there are times when you have such high expectation levels and you put so much pressure on yourself.

“2020 Masters, that Thanksgiving Masters, I had so much pressure on me, and it was definitely a different feeling that everyone was watching me and seeing how I'm going to play the golf course and whatnot. That definitely threw me for a loop. I'm okay with it. I'm still learning.

“Now that time has gone on, I think it's great that people are settling into going, ‘okay, he did this. It's cool. But now what are the expectation levels, and what's he going to do now?’

“For me, I'm going to continue to grow my game in the best way I possibly can, being a better putter, chipper, wedger, long driver, everything. As time goes on, I have to rein in those expectations and just learn to be me. Don't try and be anybody else.”

In last year’s Open at Royal St George’s, DeChambeau was forced to apologise to his equipment manufacturer, Cobra, after saying his driver “sucks” in the immediate aftermath of an opening 71.

“I feel like as time has gone on I've got people around me that have helped me understand who I am at a better level and continue to grow in the way that I want to grow,” he added.

“Obviously, I've had struggles in the past with different, numerous things that have gone on. We can talk about that another time. But I'm continuing to learn and grow and respond in ways that help the game of golf.

“That's honestly all I want. I don't want to be a super controversial figure. I just want to be someone that people can look up to and aspire to be like and just inspire them to work harder.

“That's really all I want. As time has gone on, the expectation levels have definitely changed from a look and performance standpoint.

“Do I still want to win every week? Do I want to be the best player in the world? Absolutely. But I feel like as time is going on, I'm settling into a figure that I'm very, very comfortable with.”

The world No 8 pulled out of this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii due to his speed training “taking a toll on the muscular structure” in his left wrist, but he is planning to play in the Farmers Insurance Open later this month before heading to Saudi Arabia.