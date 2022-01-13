Bryson DeChambeau: I'm going to need full well-rounded game to win at St Andrews

Bryson DeChambeau was speaking as he looked forward to a third appearance in the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Three-time Open champion Gary Player has spoken about how he believes the 2020 US Open winner might drive as many as nine greens on the Old Course in July.

“Isn’t it sad? The great home of golf, St Andrews, a place we all love and adore, that is so obsolete,” declared the South African a couple of years ago at a time when DeChambeau was starting to over-power courses.

The 28-year-old is hoping to have added even more length off the tee by the time he gets round to his visit to Fife for the last major of the season.

But, speaking as he looked forward to playing for a third time in the Saudi International early next month, DeChambeau insisted he can’t rely on distance alone, especially in an event that can produce testing weather conditions.

“It’s funny as I’ve never played St Andrews,” even when I had no length or not as much length to now,” he told The Scotsman.

“People are saying I am going to be able to drive a lot of greens. But I am sure, depending on course conditions, it is going to be very difficult or it could play relatively easy.

“And I think that is what’s so cool. From what I’ve heard about St Andrews, you can play it numerous different ways.

“Hitting it far doesn’t mean you are going to win. Hitting it close doesn’t mean you are going to win. Making a lot of putts doesn’t mean you are going to win.

“You are going to have every aspect of your game to win a major championship and I think that’s what is so beautiful about St Andrews and the test it is going to bring.

“From what I’ve heard, you have to have a full, well-rounded game, especially when it gets wet and windy. No matter what, as much as an advantage I do have, it doesn’t mean you are going to win.

“But I am going to continue stacking the cards in my favour and I am looking forward to test myself at a super-historic golf course.”