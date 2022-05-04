Founded in 1946 as the Dunlop Masters and first played at Stoneham Golf Club, in Southampton, the contest was held every was held every year up to 2008, except for 1984.

In 2009 the tournament fell by the wayside, but it returned to the schedule in 2015, with a leading British golfer choosing the golf course and hosting the event each year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous editions have been hosted by Ian Poulter, Luke Donald, Lee Westwood, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

Last year US Masters champion Danny Willett was the man in charge and he’s returning again this year to host the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the 2022 British Masters?

The British Masters will take place over four rounds and four days from Thursday, May 5, to Sunday, May 8.

England's Danny Willett is hosting the British Masters for the second time this year.

Round 1 sees the first players tee off at 7.30am, with play expected to finish between 5-6pm.

Round 2 sees the first players tee off at 7.30am, with play expected to finish between 5-6pm.

Round 3 sees the first players tee off at 7am, with play expected to finish at around 5pm.

Round 4 sees the first players tee off at 7am, with play expected to finish at around 5pm.

After the first two rounds there will be a half way cut, with the top 65 players and ties getting to finish out the tournament.

Where is the 2022 British Masters taking place?

For the second consecutive year Danny Willett has chosen to play the British Masters at The Belfry, eight miles from Birmingham.

The par 72, 7,253 yard, course was designed by Dave Thomas and the much-missed Peter Alliss and has been the scene of several memorable golfing occasions.

It’s hosted the Ryder Cup no less than four times, in 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002, with Europe triumphing in three of those epic battles.

The English Open has also been played at the Belfry three times, along with various other European Tour events.

Who won the 2021 British Masters?

Richard Bland is the defending champion having overcome Guido Migliozzi during a playoff in 2021 after both players tied at -13 after 72 holes.

The Englishman will be returning this year to try and repeat his triumph.

How much prize money does the winner receive?

The total prize purse for the 2022 British Masters is £1,850,000, with the champion receiving a cheque for £308,333.

Second spot earns £205,555, 3rd £115,810, 4th £92,500, and 5th £78,440.

Aside from the cash, the winner will also be awarded 585 DP World Tour points and 24 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Who are the favourites to win?

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre is favourite to lift the trophy at odds of 18/1, followed by Adrian Meronk (22/1), Jordan Smith (25/1), Sam Horsfield (25/1), Rasmus Hojgaard (28/1), Laurie Canter (28/1), Adri Arnaus (28/1), Richard Bland (33/1), Oliver Bekker (33/1), Lee Westwood (33/1) and Danny Willett (33/1).

How can I watch the British Masters on television?

You can watch all of the action live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday to Sunday, with play set to begin everyday at 1:30pm to 5pm.

The coverage is also available on demand via Now TV.