Connor Graham tipped as 'Scottish golf's Rory McIlroy in the making'

One of the youngest players in the field at The Open venue, Graham has earned lots of praise for almost becoming the first Scot since Lloyd Saltman in 2007 to land the prestigious prize.

“Titleist cap with shaggy-ish hair protruding from beneath, bit lighter in colour, but Scottish golf’s very own Rory in the making!” said Matthew Clark, a Scottish internationalist, of Graham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clark, who played in the event himself, hailed Graham’s performance against the strongest field he has probably ever faced as “incredible”.

Blaigowrie's Connor Graham pictured on the 18th green at Royal Lytham, where he finished second in the Lytham Trophy. Picture: Stuart Graham

“Wonderfully exciting witnessing this wee dude with no fear at all firing on all cylinders,” added Clark. “Looking forward to seeing what he achieves.”

Praise was also heaped on Graham, who created history in last year’s Scottish Amateur Championship by becoming the youngest player to reach the finals at just 14, by two other former Scottish internationals.

“Unbelievable for a 15-year-old - superb talent and potential,” said Fifer Derek Paton while Lothians legend Scott Knowles described Graham’s performance as “brilliant”.

Panmure pro Andrew Crerar, who played in the 2019 Senior Open at Lytham, also commented on the effort, saying it had been “outstanding”.

Graham’s fellow 15 year-old, Grace Crawford from North Berwick, has also been in fine form recently, winning the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open and the R&A Girls Under-16 Amateur back-to-back.

“Crazy what Connor is doing in the men’s amateur game and what Grace is doing in the women’s,” observed former Scottish Boys’ international Calum Stewart. “15 is so young to be competing against adults. Hope it continues.”

Another highly-regarded Scottish youngster, Jack Mann, underlined his potential when making home advantage count to win a Scottish Junior Tour event at Fortrose & Rosemarkie on Sunday.

Last year, Graham recorded a string of notable successes by landing the Barrie Douglas Junior Masters, Paul Lawrie Junior Jug and The Race to Machrie.