Bob MacIntyre targeting 20-year Scottish first as post-Ryder Cup plan confirmed

Scot signs up to play in home event on return from Bethpage

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob MacIntyre is targeting a long-awaited home victory in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after confirming he will tee up in St Andrews straight after the Ryder Cup.

The Oban golfer will return to play in the DP World Tour event, staged at the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie from October 2-6, just days after lining up for Europe against the USA at Bethpage Black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacIntyre will hope to arrive in bouyant mood as Europe look to defend their title in New York following victory in Rome two years ago, where the Scot made his Ryder Cup debut.

Bob MacIntyre is bidding to become the first Scot to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 20 years. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The world number nine is bidding to become the first Scot since Colin Montgomerie in 2005 to win the Dunhill Links and is certain to be among the favourites after his spectacular breakthrough to the highest levels of golf in the last two years.

After winning the Genesis Scottish Open and RBC Canadian Open in 2024, he finished second to J.J. Spaun in the US Open in June and also to Scottie Scheffler at the FedEx BMW Championship ten days ago.

MacIntyre said: “It’s hard to believe there hasn’t been a Scottish winner of the Dunhill for 20 years. It would be nice if one of us could change that. There are a lot of good Scots in the field this year, and I’m sure we’ll all get plenty of support from the galleries. Winning at the Home of Golf is something every golfer hopes for and it’s something I would love. A big win in front of the Scottish fans would be very special.”