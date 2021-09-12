BMW PGA: David Law savours 'satisfying day' with closing 66 at Wentworth

David Law acknowledges the crowds during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Set to see him finish in the top 15, the seven-birdie closing closing salvo at Wentworth not only secured the 30-year-old Aberdonian’s best finish in a Rolex Series event but also his European Tour card for next season.

Law started the week sitting 115th in the Race to Dubai but is expected to jump to around 90th, having backed up his belief about his game over the past few months being the best it’s ever been.

“Yes, it was a satisfying day,” he admitted, having raised a huge roar from his wife, Natasha, in the crowd at the side of the green after rolling in an 18-foot birdie putt to finish.

“I just had it in my mind that I needed a good score, and that would be enough to get me over the line and keep my card. Then I can focus fully on what I want to for the rest of the season.”

Law, who had missed three cuts in a row coming into the event after not feeling at his best since getting a Covid jab, found himself two-over after three holes in Thursday’s opening round.

But, helped by caddie Alan Tulleth, the two-time Scottish Amateur champion played some great golf from then on, with his closing effort coming in the company of world No 26 Matthew Fitzpatrick.

“It was a good group to be in, Matt's a nice guy and I get on well with him, Billy's great as well,” said Law, referring to Fitzpatrick’s caddie, Billy Foster.

“It was a good atmosphere in the group without the golf that was getting played. Good crowds and I played good golf.

“I don't exactly where that leaves me, but it's obviously on your mind. The way I was playing I'd back myself to do it and keep my card.

“If I go out today and shoot 72, 73, 74. I'd still have quite a lot of work to do. This week was the big chance to go out and get that sorted. I don't know exactly where that'll move me, but hopefully it's enough.”

Law’s previous best performance in one of the big-money Rolex Series events had come in this year’s Scottish Open, having opened with three sub-par rounds as he tied for 35th at The Renaissance Club.

“All I was missing at the Scottish Open earlier this year was a good final round,” he said. “I drew on that a little bit, I looked at what I could have done better and went out there with a strong focus on myself again. Not let the situation get too much, or get overawed.”

St Andrews man Tulleth has worked with Law in the past and he said of his caddie: “I didn't step up to the plate the first two weeks (missing cuts), but it was good one this week and he's been great.”

Also completing a good week’s work, Stephen Gallacher finished birdie-birdie as he signed off with a 68 to finish on 10-under.

David Drysdale (74) ended up on five-under, with Richie Ramsay (71) and Grant Forrest (73) finishing on three and two-under respectively.

