BMW PGA: David Law feels he's playing best golf of his career

David Law acknowledges the crowds after putting out on the 18th green during the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The 30-year-old Aberdonian was speaking after another good day’s work in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, carding eight birdies in a four-under-par 68 in the third round.

The effort moved him to seven-under, sitting alongside David Drysdale, who finished with three straight birdies in his 69, with Stephen Gallacher a shot behind his two compatriots after coming home in four-under.

Law, who won the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open in his rookie season on the main tour, sits 115th in this season’s Race to Dubai and had put himself under a bit of pressure after missing three cuts in a row.

But, on the evidence of his performance so far in the $8 million Rolex Series event at the Surrey venue, the two-time Scottish Amateur champion has nothing to worry about over his card for next season.

“I’ve been playing pretty good for a while,” said Law. “Last two weeks weren’t great, but, over the course of the past three months, I’d say it’s just about as good as I’ve ever played.

“These are big events and I am definitely feeling comfortable out there in front of a big crowd and a tough course.”

Despite that breakthrough win in Australia earning him a two-year exemption, Law had struggled to find consistency before starting to look as though he belongs at this level over the past few months.

“You see guys who go in and can take to it straight away, but I’ve always taken a little bit of time with stuff like this,” he said. “Everyone is different. I like to find my feet for a while first. Once I’ve realised that: Right I can do this, then I feel comfortable.

“It’s about getting out of your comfort zone first and then it’s whether you sink or swim. I’ve been feeling pretty good.”

As was the case when he produced a good effort in the Scottish Open and also when finishing fourth behind Grant Forrest in the Hero Open, Law has wife Natasha and their two young kids with him this week.

“Alan [McCloskey, his coach] keeps saying that to me I play better when they are there and I do,” he said, smiling. “You are not sitting around the room thinking about golf all night and it’s nice to spend time with them.”

Drysdale sits 131st in the Race to Dubai and needs to climb into the top 125 to secure his playing rights for the 18th consecutive season.

“I was a wee bit ropey the first six holes today, but it was pretty solid from the seventh onwards, making a birdie at eight for the third day running then a nice finish,” said the 46-year-old.

On his aim for the final round, he added: “Just try and keep doing what I have been doing. You never know what is around the corner in this game. The day you think you’ve got it cracked is the day it gives you a right good kick up the backside.”

On the strength of his Hero Open win in 2019, Gallacher is exempt for next season, but, at the same time, he is looking for better than being in 148th spot in the Race to Dubai in his 25th year on the circuit.

“It was good to shoot 70 after being two-over at the bend,” he said. “My game feels good. I am hitting the ball better, so it’s a lot easier. I’m shaping it one way, back to drawing it again and not hitting many left-to-righters. I’m enjoying it a bit more, which is good.”

Grant Forrest (71) and Richie Ramay (73) sit on three-under and two-under respectively heading into the final circuit.

