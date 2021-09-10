BMW PGA: David Law 'looking beyond' keeping European Tour card

David Law is pleased with his week's work so far in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The 30-year-old sits alongside fellow Aberdonian Richie Ramsay on three-under-par at the halfway stage in the $8 million Rolex Series event.

It’s a welcome turnaround in fortunes for both players after Law had missed three cuts in a row while Ramsay had made early exits in his previous two starts.

Law sits 115th in the Race to Dubai and, with his exemption from a breakthrough European Tour win in the ISPS Handa Vic Open in 2019 about to run out, he needs to stay inside the top 125 to hang on to his card.

“One big week will get it done,” said the two-time Scottish Amateur champion after covering the last 10 holes in three-under to card a second-round 69 at the Surrey venue.

“The way I feel I’m playing I’m looking beyond that. It would be nice to make Dubai (the season-ending DP World Tour Championship) at the end of the year. I want to win again. I feel like I’m playing well enough to get in that position again.”

Law, who reckons he always plays better after being able to work at an event with coach Alan McCloskey, who was here earlier in the week, tied for fourth behind Grant Forrest in the Hero Open in St Andrews last month.

Explaining his dip in results since then, he said: “I wasn’t feeling great since the Hero Open. I played the week after (in the Cazoo Classic) at the London Club, which was a fourth week in a row.

“I had the (Covid) vaccine on the Sunday night and I really struggled after that. I missed the cut and had three good days at home, got stronger again. At these tournaments in the UK, we’ve had such good gyms and that’s made a difference for me, I’ve been able to train all week.”

Ramsay, who has recorded two top-10 finishes in this event, made his second-round score with a burst of four straight birdies on the front nine.

“At times, it’s been faultless,” he said of his play over the first two days. “It’s not like I’ve hit it to 20 feet. I’m pitching it on my number from 176 yards and it’s right on the flag. It’s where I want it and it’s a little bit frustrating.

“I‘m happy where I’m sitting, but I feel I could be two to three shots better because I was No 1 in driving accuracy yesterday, and to be No 1 in driving accuracy round here really helps. I felt I hit the ball the same today, just really good.

I just have to stay patient and I’m really happy to be in the mix because I feel like I could go out and shoot 65 tomorrow, I wouldn’t be surprised. But don’t let the expectation get ahead of you, keep the patience. If you start chasing it around here, it’ll knock you off your perch.”

