Bizarre Golf Interruptions: Here are 10 strange occurrences that stopped play at professional golf tournaments - from earthquakes to alligators

It may have the reputation of being a relatively sedate sport, but championship golf has had its fair share of dangerous scrapes over the years.

By David Hepburn
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:16 BST

In the wake of a swarm of bees briefly stopping play at the Mexico Open, golf equipment experts GolfCartGo thought it would be fun to take a look at the ten strangest moments that threw a wrench in the well-lubricated golf tournament machine.

From dangerous animals clearing the fairway to natural disasters emptying the greens, these events are destined to live long in the memories of players and spectators alike.

Chris Myles, CEO of GolfCartGo, said: "Golf is a sport that constantly surprises us, and these bizarre occurrences are just another example of how the game transcends normal boundaries. The recent bee incident at the Mexico Open only adds to the list of unforgettable moments in golf history.”

During the PGA Tour event in Colorado in 2011, a stampede of elk crossed the fairway, interrupting play for several minutes.

1. Elk Stampede

During the PGA Tour event in Colorado in 2011, a stampede of elk crossed the fairway, interrupting play for several minutes. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

At the 2012 Travelers Championship, a squirrel grabbed a player's ball and carried it off, forcing the golfer to take a penalty.

2. Squirrel Snatches Ball

At the 2012 Travelers Championship, a squirrel grabbed a player's ball and carried it off, forcing the golfer to take a penalty. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Loma Prieta earthquake in California in 1989 caused a suspension of play at the third round of the World Series of Golf.

3. Earthquake

The Loma Prieta earthquake in California in 1989 caused a suspension of play at the third round of the World Series of Golf. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The first round of the 2001 BellSouth Classic in Georgia was postponed due to a rare snowstorm that blanketed the course.

4. Snow Delay

The first round of the 2001 BellSouth Classic in Georgia was postponed due to a rare snowstorm that blanketed the course. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

