Paul Lawrie to become spectator in 150th Open after David Law makes cut on major debut

It was an early exit for Lawrie in the week he not only hit the opening shot on Thursday but also joined Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in becoming an Honorary Member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews following rounds of 72 and 77.

But, looking comfortable on his first appearance on one of the game’s biggest stages, Law followed an opening 72 with a 69 to breeze through to the weekend in the milestone event on three-under-par.

“First Open, first major, big field. Great for him,” said Lawrie, the 1999 winner, on learning of Law’s success. “We'll walk around with him at the weekend and watch him play.”

David Law in action during the second round of the 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Law, who qualified through finishing joint-fourth in the Irish Open a fortnight ago, secured his place in the final 36 holes by coming home in three-under 33.

“The support has been great,” said the 31-year-old, who raised a big cheer around the 18th after signing off with a birdie.

“I’ve never played an event of this magnitude, so it’s surreal hearing them shout my name on tees and coming off greens. I was nervous playing the first couple of holes on Thursday, but I settled down.”

As an amateur, Law suffered a sore experience on the Old Course as he took 85 blows in the St Andrews Links Trophy. “It wasn’t memorable. Well, it was for the wrong reasons,” he said, smiling, of that.

Lawrie is hoping that his fellow Aberdonian, who won the HSPS Handa Vic Open in his rookie season on the DP World Tour in 2019, continues to thrive in this environment.

“To play four rounds here, man, it's got to be huge for him,” he said. “I hope he takes that on board and he kicks on because, for me, he's really close to going to that next level. Hopefully this week will do him a lot of good.”

The one disappointment for Law about the next two days is that he won’t be able to share it in person with the people who made the biggest sacrifices as he came through the ranks.

“My wife and kids are here,” he said. “But my mum and dad and sister went on holiday (which was booked before he qualified). My dad will be spitting feathers he’s not here!”

Bob MacIntyre survived an anxious wait before extending his run of making the cut in majors to ten since playing in his first one in this event at Royal Portrush three years ago.

“It was tough,” said the Oban man after singing for a 74 in the afternoon to make it right on the mark on this occasion on level-par. “The wind switched on six, I think it was, and that back nine into the wind is not easy. But, overall, I hung in well and holed some key putts at the end.”