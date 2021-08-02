Annika Sorenstam wins US Senior Women's Open by eight shots

Making her debut in the event, Sorenstam pulled away from her closest pursuer, compatriot Liselotte Neumann, in the final circuit as she closed with a four-under-par 68 at Brooklawn Country Club in Connecticut to finish with a 12-under 276 total.
Neumann’s 74 left her in second spot on four-under, one ahead of Davies (71), with Matthew (74) and Japan’s Yuko Saito (72) sharing fourth on two-under.
“It’s really hard to describe,” said Sorenstam of winning her fourth USGA championship, having landed US Women’s Open victories in 1995, 1996 and 2006.
“When we came here, I just loved the place from the start. Everything felt so good, and today I really felt like I played very, very well."
Sorenstam’s total of 276 tied Davies’ record total from the inaugural championship at Chicago Golf Club in 2018, when Davies defeated Juli Inkster by a 10-stroke margin.
Sorenstam had missed six fairways on Saturday, an uncharacteristic ball-striking effort, and she returned to the practice area with her family on Saturday evening.
“After the round, we took a little break and then we went out and I got a little support,” said Sorenstam of daughter Ava, 11, son Will, 10, and husband Mike McGee, who caddied for her.
“Ava kept telling me, ‘when you hit a shot tomorrow, Mommy, don't have anything in your mind.’ And then Will told me to believe that I can do it, and Mike said, ‘just go out there and enjoy.’ I got a lot of good pointers.
“Sometimes you don’t know if kids listen to what you say, but a lot of these words I feel like they’ve come out of my mouth to them and now I’m getting it back. I’ve got to live my own lessons.”
The win was worth $180,000, with Sorenstam also securing a spot in the 2022 US Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.
Matthew started her final round with a birdie, dropped three shots in seven holes before finishing with 10 straight pars.
Europe’s Solheim Cup captain picked up a cheque for just under $44,000.