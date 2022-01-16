Zander Clark to Aberdeen addressed as St Johnstone boss has say on goalkeeper's next move

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark will have his pick of clubs as he weighs up his next move, according to his manager Callum Davidson.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 2:13 pm
St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark is a target for Aberdeen among other clubs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Perth side are resigned to losing their talismanic number one, who has turned down the offer to his extend his contract which expires in the summer.

Asked about reports that Aberdeen had informed Saints that they would be speaking to the recent Scotland call-up about signing a pre-contract, Davidson said: "A lot of clubs have been interested in Zander, not just Aberdeen.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

"He has probably been our best player so far this season.

"He will be able to have a pick of clubs, hopefully there will be clubs in England as well, interested.

"It is a big chance for him. He has been here for 10 years now. It is a big, big decision for him to make.

"If he keeps performing the way he does, he will have a lot more choices than just Aberdeen."

St Johnstone boss impressed by 'great addition' in training

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details

AberdeenCallum DavidsonSt JohnstonePerthScotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.