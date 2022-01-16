Nadir Ciftci set to be unleashed on Hearts as St Johnstone boss impressed by 'great addition' in training

Nadir Ciftci has impressed St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson in training since joining the club last week.

The 29-year-old former Dundee United and Celtic player joined Saints on January 5 until the end of the season from MKE Ankaragucu in his homeland.

Ciftci, who also previously had a loan spell at Motherwell, could make his St Johnstone debut in the cinch Premiership match against Hearts at Tynecastle on Tuesday night where the McDiarmid Park club will look to start their climb off the bottom of the table after eight-successive defeats in all competitions before the winter break.

"Once I got offered him, I said yes straight away to it, I didn't even think about it," said Davidson, who "wouldn't comment" on reports that he had made a bid for Inverness defender Robbie Deas, while revealing that midfielder Craig Bryson could be out for up to eight weeks with an ankle problem that requires surgery.

"It was a good one. He has come in and he's in very good shape. He has something to prove himself.

"It is good getting Nadir where his head is, what he wants to do and now it is up to him to go and do that.

"I have seen enough glimpses in training and things in training to make me believe that he will be a great addition to the team.

"He will be good for the strikers, good for the midfielders running beyond as well so there is a lot of positives there and I think it is a big signing for St Johnstone."