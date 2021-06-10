Euro 2020: A third of Scottish football fans will also 'cheer on England' - 2% think Scotland will win the tournament

Scotland fans will be hoping Steve Clarke can lead the country to success. Picture: SNS

A YouGov survey revealed the likelihood of cheering on the country’s neighbours.

Scotland will face England in the group stages of the tournament, alongside both Czech Republic and Croatia.

Of those Scottish football fans asked if they will cheer on their neighbours, 35 per cent said said they would also back England, while 61 per cent would do similar for Wales.

Conversely, more than half of England fans asked will also back Scotland with that percentage rising to 68 per cent for Welsh football supporters cheering on Steve Clarke’s men.

Confidence in Scotland and their first tournament since 1998 is low amongst the Scottish respondents with 61 per cent of the view the country will fail to reach the knockout stages despite three teams possibly progressing from the group.

Scotland, infamously, after never reached the second round at a European Championships or World Cup.

It’s a figure which has disappointed former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan.

"We need to find the 61% who think we will go out in the group stages and convince them we are going to do better than that,” he told Betfair. "I genuinely believe we are going to get through the group stage.

"The 61% will have seen an improvement over the last year – and if they are really watching it closely, they will have changed their mind.

"I speak to a lot of people in football, and they are convinced that Scotland can have a good tournament."

Gilmour to start?

However, there was a confident two per cent who believe the country will win the tournament.

Looking ahead to the country's first game at a tournament in 23 years when they face Czech Republic game on Monday, 54 per cent of Scotland fans think Chelsea ace Billy Gilmour should be handed a start by Clarke.

The former Rangers starlet has featured in the last two friendlies, fresh from winning the Champions League, albeit as an unused sub.

The noise has been increasing regarding the impact Gilmour can make at Euro 2020, especially with the confidence and composure he displayed on the ball against the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Strachan disagreed with the view, naming the Premier League trio he thinks will start in the midfield after positives seasons for their respective clubs.

"Not for me with Billy Gilmour,” he said. "There have been too many people playing too well in the system to allow Billy to take one of those places

"We have a good formula in the middle of the park, they have done terrifically well and done all the hard work there. Billy is going to get better as he gets older, but there are players in there who have played better this season and are in better form.