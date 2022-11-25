Who are the current favourites to win the Qatar World Cup 2022?

It hasn’t come without huge controversy but excitement for the winter World Cup is finally here after the tournament got underway last Sunday.

Ecuador’s 2-0 win over the host nation kicked us off at the weekend and was followed by a thumping 6-2 win for Gareth Southgate’s England as the feast of football began in Asia.

However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo playing and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018 – no team can be discounted – not even Saudi Arabia, who recently defeated tournament favourites Argentina.

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Brazil - 5/2 They have won the World Cup more than any other nation and head to Qatar 2022 as the favourites. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. England - 13/2 They had the perfect start with a 6-2 win over Iran. Can England finally go all the way and win it for the first time since 1966? Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3. France - 13/2 Can France retain their crown? The reigning champions moved into second favourite after a thumping win over Australia in their opening game. Photo: DENIS CHARLET Photo Sales

4. Spain - 13/2 They were knocked out in round of 16 back in 2018 but started Qatar 2022 like a train, beating Costa Rica 7-0. Photo: Octavio Passos Photo Sales