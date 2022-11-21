While the main focus for players will be helping their team to the title, strikers will be eyeing up the chance to join the list of footballing legends to have claimed the Golden Boot title.
In previous tournaments the likes of Harry Kane, Thomas Müller, Miroslav Klose, Ronaldo, and Gary Lineker have ended up on top of the goals table.
Here’s who the bookies fancy to join that roll-call of footballing sharp shooters in Qatar.
1. Kylian Mbappe
France's Kylian Mbappe is the 15/2 favourite to win the Golden Boot. At the last World Cup Mbappé became the youngest French player to score at a World Cup, and finished as the joint second-highest goalscorer as France won the tournament. He also won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year for his performances.
Photo: Matthias Hangst
2. Lionel Messi
One of the best players ever to step onto a football pitch, Lionel Messi has scored a remarkable 91 goals in 161 appearances for Argentina. He's 9/1 to end up top of the goals table this year.
Photo: Pool
3. Neymar
Brazil's Neymar is one of only three players to have scored more than 100 goals for three different clubs. He'll be hoping to add to his 74 international goals at the World Cup and is 10/1 to beat his striking rivals.
Photo: Michael Reaves
4. Harry Kane
England captain Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot at the last World Cup for his six successful strikes and is 12/1 to repeat the trick.
Photo: Ettore Ferrari - Pool