1. Kylian Mbappe

France's Kylian Mbappe is the 15/2 favourite to win the Golden Boot. At the last World Cup Mbappé became the youngest French player to score at a World Cup, and finished as the joint second-highest goalscorer as France won the tournament. He also won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year for his performances.

Photo: Matthias Hangst