News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Footballer James Rodriguez received the adidas Golden Boot Trophy in recognition of scoring the most goals during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Odds: Here are the 10 players who are favourites to score most goals at the Qatar competition

While the main focus for players will be helping their team to the title, strikers will be eyeing up the chance to join the list of footballing legends to have claimed the Golden Boot title.

By David Hepburn
4 minutes ago
 Comment

In previous tournaments the likes of Harry Kane, Thomas Müller, Miroslav Klose, Ronaldo, and Gary Lineker have ended up on top of the goals table.

Here’s who the bookies fancy to join that roll-call of footballing sharp shooters in Qatar.

1. Kylian Mbappe

France's Kylian Mbappe is the 15/2 favourite to win the Golden Boot. At the last World Cup Mbappé became the youngest French player to score at a World Cup, and finished as the joint second-highest goalscorer as France won the tournament. He also won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year for his performances.

Photo: Matthias Hangst

Photo Sales

2. Lionel Messi

One of the best players ever to step onto a football pitch, Lionel Messi has scored a remarkable 91 goals in 161 appearances for Argentina. He's 9/1 to end up top of the goals table this year.

Photo: Pool

Photo Sales

3. Neymar

Brazil's Neymar is one of only three players to have scored more than 100 goals for three different clubs. He'll be hoping to add to his 74 international goals at the World Cup and is 10/1 to beat his striking rivals.

Photo: Michael Reaves

Photo Sales

4. Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot at the last World Cup for his six successful strikes and is 12/1 to repeat the trick.

Photo: Ettore Ferrari - Pool

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
QatarHarry KaneGary Lineker