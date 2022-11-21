The Qatar World Cup has been shrouded in controversy ever since the Middle Eastern nation first announced the tournament back in 2010 and while some celebrities are proudly participating, others are condemning the event.
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicked off on November 20 and it has already seen a lot of controversy. FIFA and Qatar have been condemned by the Human Rights Watch over reports that migrant workers were paying illegal recruitment fees in the year leading up to the event.
A spokesperson said: “The real legacy of this tournament will be how Fifa, Qatar, and anyone profiting from this World Cup left families of thousands of migrant workers indebted after they died and left many migrant workers who had their wages stolen uncompensated.”
Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ activists have condemned the event being hosted in a country where homosexuality is illegal. Despite lashback even from footballers, many stars have advocated Qatar and agreed to perform there like Robbie Williams and David Beckham, but who has gone against this trend?
Here are the celebrities who have condemned or refused to take part in the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
1. Dua Lipa
The famous singer stated she would not go to Qatar unless it "fulfilled all the human rights pledges" it made when it was awarded the right to host the World Cup in 2010. She said: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar, I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host.”
Photo: PA
2. Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart revealed recently that he turned down a $1 million deal to play in Qatar. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Scottish rock singing legend said: “I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1m, to play there 15 months ago, I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms.”
Photo: Victoria Jones
3. Shakira
The singer was criticised after rumours circulated that she may perform at Qatar, following her performing in South Africa's World Cup in 2010, yet a source described as being "close to Shakira" said she was never in talks to do so. This source, who spoke to Metro, claimed she never planned to participate and that the rumour may have circulated just because the organisers had discussed the possibility.
Photo: Yui Mok
4. Prince William
Prince William, despite being the president of the Football Association, has been reported as not planning on attending the World Cup games in Qatar. The Sun reported that he was not 'expected' to visit the tournament although this may be due to his busy schedule as the Prince of Wales.
Photo: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph