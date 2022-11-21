1. Dua Lipa

The famous singer stated she would not go to Qatar unless it "fulfilled all the human rights pledges" it made when it was awarded the right to host the World Cup in 2010. She said: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar, I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host.”

Photo: PA