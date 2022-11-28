News you can trust since 1817
Who is on a yellow card at the World Cup? All the players who have been booked so are at risk of suspension from the first knock-out round

As we approach the final round of group matches in the World Cup there will be some players nervous about missing the first game of the knockout phase.

By David Hepburn
2 hours ago
Under FIFA rules, any player who receives two yellow cards during the tournament is forced to miss a game for their country.

The card tally is reset after the quarter finals, meaning that no player wil be suspended from the semi final or the final because of two bookings, but that doesn’t apply to the first two knock out games.

So any player who has already been shown a yellow card will miss their team’s last-16 game (assuming they qualify) should they receive a second booking the last group game.

Only Brazil and England have managed not to pick up a single booking.

Here are all the players who will be approaching the next game with some trepidation, having had a single booking in their first two matches.

Group A

Qatar: Akram Afif, Karim Boudiaf, Almoez Ali, Saad Al-Sheeb, Ismail Mohamad, Homam Ahmad, Assim Madibo.

Ecaudor: Moises Caicedo.

Netherlands: Matthijs de Ligt.

Senegal: Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Boulaye Dia, Ismail Jakobs, Pathe Ciss.

Group B

Iran: Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian.

USA: Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Tim Ream, Kellyn Acosta.

Wales: Gareth Bale, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon.

Group C

Argentina: Gonzalo Montiel.

Saudi Arabia: Ali Al-Bulayhi, Salem Al-Dawsari, Saud Abdulhamid, Nawaf Al-Abid, Mohammed Al-Owais, Abdulelah Al-Amri.

Mexico: Nestor Araujo, Erick Gutierrez, Hector Herrera, Roberto Alvarado.

Poland: Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Arkadiusz Milik.

Group D

Denmark: Rasmus Kristensen, Mathias Jensen, Andreas Christensen, Andreas Cornelius.

Tunisia: Taha Khenissi, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Abdi, Ferjani Sassi.

France: Jules Kounde.

Australia: Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Mitchell Duke.

Group E

Costa Rica: Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Celso Borges.

Spain: Sergio Busquets.

Germany: Thilo Kehrer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka.

Japan: Miki Yamane, Kou Itakura, Wataru Endo.

Group F

Croatia: Dejan Lovren, Luka Modric.

Morocco: Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Belgium: Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Meunier.

Canada: Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Tajon Buchanan.

Group G

Serbia: Strahinja Pavlovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sasa Lukic.

Switzerland: Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji.

Cameroon: Collins Fai.

Group H

Portugal: Danilo, Bruno Fernandes.

Ghana: Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Seidu Alidu, Inaki Williams.

Uruguay: Martin Caceres.

South Korea: Gue-sung Cho.

FIFA
