When do England play next at World Cup? What channel is it on? Have they qualified? Potential last-16 opponents

There is a lot of interest in England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as Gareth Southgate’s men try to win the tournament for the first time since 1966.

England are in Group B at the World Cup and are hoping to win the tournament for the first time since 1966.

England came into this winter World Cup as one of the frontrunners to win it and are in Group B alongside Iran, USA and Wales. They have played two matches so far. The first was impressive, a 6-2 triumph over the Iranians, but their second game was a difficult watch, Southgate’s men drawing 0-0 with the Americans.

When do England play next at the World Cup?

Advertisement Hide Ad

England have one final group game remaining and it will be played against Wales on Tuesday, November 29. The match is due to kick off at 7pm GMT and is being broadcast live on BBC One.

Have England qualified?

Advertisement Hide Ad

No, not yet, although it would take an unlikely set of results to eliminate them. Wales would need to defeat England by four clear goals on Tuesday to overtake them. If England do fail to defeat the Welsh though, then there is a chance they could relinquish top spot in the group. They currently top it with four points, with Iran in second on three points, USA third on two points and Wales bottom on one point. The USA and Iran play at the same time, with the winner guaranteed to progress into the knock-out stages.

Who would England play in the last 16?

Advertisement Hide Ad