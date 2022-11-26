When do England play next at World Cup? What channel is it on? Have they qualified? Potential last-16 opponents

England came into this winter World Cup as one of the frontrunners to win it and are in Group B alongside Iran, USA and Wales. They have played two matches so far. The first was impressive, a 6-2 triumph over the Iranians, but their second game was a difficult watch, Southgate’s men drawing 0-0 with the Americans.
When do England play next at the World Cup?
England have one final group game remaining and it will be played against Wales on Tuesday, November 29. The match is due to kick off at 7pm GMT and is being broadcast live on BBC One.
Have England qualified?
No, not yet, although it would take an unlikely set of results to eliminate them. Wales would need to defeat England by four clear goals on Tuesday to overtake them. If England do fail to defeat the Welsh though, then there is a chance they could relinquish top spot in the group. They currently top it with four points, with Iran in second on three points, USA third on two points and Wales bottom on one point. The USA and Iran play at the same time, with the winner guaranteed to progress into the knock-out stages.
Who would England play in the last 16?
Group B is paired with Group A, which contains Netherlands, Ecuador, Senegal and host nation Qatar, who are already eliminated from the tournament. The Dutch, on four points, are expected to top the group as their last match is against the Qataris, while Ecuador and Senegal play in the other final pool match. Ecuador are currently on four points and Senegal are on three points. If England win their group, they will play the team that finishes second in Group B on Sunday, December 4 at 7pm, but if they finish second, they will play the Group B winners on Saturday, December 3 at 3pm.